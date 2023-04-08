Afghan refugee ‘stabbed woman to death during sexual exchange’

An Afghan refugee accused of stabbing a woman to death during a “sexual exchange” in Limerick has appeared in a Belfast court.

Habib Shamel (26) appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning after being arrested by the PSNI on Friday afternoon on suspicion of the murder of Geila Ibram.

The mutilated body of Ms Ibram (27) was discovered in the Riverdock apartment block on Dock Road, Limerick, on Tuesday afternoon.

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court Ms Ibram, from Romania, died from multiple stab wounds to her face, neck and abdomen during a "vicious and frenzied attack”.

He added mobile phone examinations conducted by gardaí show Ms Ibram and Shamel having a conversation to arrange a “sexual exchange” on Tuesday at around lunchtime.

During the exchange the victim provided her address to Shamel, the court was told, with the defendant allegedly spotted on CCTV arriving shortly before 1.30pm on April 4.

Detectives say the footage shows Shamel leaving the address where the victim’s mutilated body was later found “one minute and 52 seconds” after arriving.

He said Mr Shamel suffered an injury to his hand during the alleged attack and had sought treatment in University Hospital Limerick before later travelling to Belfast on a bus.

The court heard Shamel was arrested by detectives while travelling in a vehicle on the Malone Road in south Belfast on Thursday evening having left the Republic the day before.

A bearded and dishevelled Shamel appeared via video-link clad in a grey prison tracksuit and addressed the court to confirm he understood the charge against him.

He was questioned by the PSNI before his court appearance with officers saying he had made “numerous admissions” about being present at the crime scene.

When formally charged by the police he replied: “I have said everything”, the court was told.

Officers say Shamel arrived in Dublin from Afghanistan in October 2020 claiming political asylum and had the right to be resident until next year.

During a failed bail application Shamel’s lawyer argued he had a previously clear criminal record although police are still waiting for his Afghan record to be provided by authorities in Afghanistan.

They also argued the Northern Ireland Prison Service may not be able to adequately accommodate Shamel’s religious needs due to his Islamic faith.

“He is very religious and is required to observe religious customs”, his lawyer told the court, “these occur at sunrise and sunset”

“He also has to fast during set parts of the day due to Ramadan and is also required to wash himself with water after each prayer session.

“We are concerned about the ability of the prison service to accommodate these religious observances.

“He has no criminal record that we are aware of and following discussions with him there are concerns about his mental health.

“He can be afforded support in the community in that regard if granted bail, he has no means to leave the country and hasn’t indicated he intends to do so apart from leaving the Republic to come here.”

Police objected to bail saying they had concerns about him simply “getting on a Stena Line” and fleeing to other parts of the United Kingdom.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again via video link on May 2.

Refusing bail the magistrate told him: “This is obviously a very grave offence which is evidenced by a strong prosecution case.

“There is also a risk of flight and further offending and I consider it far too high a risk in both cases to grant bail”.

Shamel will face trial in court in Northern Ireland under specific laws for extraterritorial offences.

The legislation allows the PSNI to follow the criminal justice process in Northern Ireland if a suspect has fled there from a different jurisdiction in which an offence took place.

He has been charged under the Criminal Jurisdiction Act 1975 which covers serious criminal offences, including murder, committed in another jurisdiction.