Afro hair legal case: Northern Ireland won’t follow advice after £8.5k payout

The Equality Commission for NI will not be issuing guidance on afro hair in schools after Britain’s equality watchdog warned banning styles like dreadlocks, braids and cornrows is likely to be unlawful.

Last week the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued guidance to schools saying pupils should not be stopped from wearing their hair in natural afro styles.

The advice comes after The Urswick School in east London paid out £8,500 to former pupil Ruby Williams in 2020 after she was repeatedly sent home due to her natural afro hair.

The school did not accept liability as part of the settlement, but the EHRC, which supported Williams’ legal battle, has told schools in England, Scotland and Wales not to ban afro hair styles.

Jackie Killeen, chief regulator at the EHRC, said: “Discrimination based on hair can have serious and long-lasting consequences for victims and their families. We want to put a stop to pupils being unfairly singled out for their appearance in schools.”

However, the Equality Commission for NI has said it will not be following suit.

It said: “We have currently no plans to publish guidance similar to that published by the EHRC. We do have guidance for education providers on our website which is relevant and also have guidance on dress codes in the workplace for employers.

“The general guide for schools does not specifically mention hair or hairstyles. It gives an idea of what direct and indirect discrimination could look like in a school setting.

“We would always encourage organisations that aren’t sure their policies comply with equality law to get in touch with us for advice tailored to their needs.”

Campaigners have been calling for schools and workplaces to address hair-based discrimination which covers a range of issues including describing someone’s hair as exotic to banning particular hairstyles.

Ms Williams, now 20, said she wants UK schools to have “better guidelines on their uniform policy so that people can’t be discriminated against when they’re walking into school”.

“I’d also like to hope that this story gives confidence to those who might be staying quiet about a similar situation,” she said.