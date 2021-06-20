Age is just a number… meet the brothers still shouldering coal around in their 80s

Local heroes worked throughout crisis

Two pensioner brothers kept the home fires burning through lockdown by continuing to deliver coal to households across Co Antrim.

When most people their age are sitting in front of the fire with their feet up, Bert (87) and Richie Dickson (82) are out carrying coal to their customers.

Richie has been unable to help out for the past few months because of a leg injury, meaning Bert has had to keep things going alone.

Every week he carries 10 tonnes of coal — roughly the weight of 10 elephants.

Regarded as heroes by their customers, one of whom recently tweeted about Bert’s kindness, the humble brothers do not see anything special about what they’ve been doing.

Bert (87) and Richie Dickson (82)

Despite their advancing years, retirement is something the octogenarians have never considered.

Bert said: “Putting my feet up would be the last thing on my mind.”

Richie added: “I haven’t even thought about it. I probably will stop working when I’m called home.”

The family fuel business in Upper Ballinderry is almost 100 years old.

It was started by the brothers’ grandfather John Dickson in 1924 and taken over by their father Albert in 1937.

Bert and Richie with their delivery lorry

Bert and Richie didn’t automatically enter the business, only taking over when their father died in 1981.

Richie has three daughters and Bert has two sons, one of whom, Adrian, helps out in the company.

Regarded as local legends, the brothers are respected for their hard work and the fact their customers can depend on them delivering their coal come rain, hail or snow.

Bert said lifting 50kg bags of coal was all about the technique.

“It’s nothing to do with age or the weight. It’s all about the technique. If you’re 20 and you didn’t know how to do it, you wouldn’t be able to,” he added.

“Our business is seasonal. At this time of the year, we could be delivering between seven and 10 tonnes of coal a week, and there are 20 bags in a tonne.”

The people he meets while doing his delivery rounds help to keep the octogenarian going.

Bert lifting a bag of coal

“We deliver in Ballinderry, Glenavy, Crumlin and Lisburn. About 99 per cent of our customers have been with us so long they are now friends,” Bert said.

“Our deliveries are usually from Wednesday through to Saturday. It gets you out to see people.”

With Richie unable to make deliveries because of his injured leg, he has been missing the banter he usually has with his customers.

“I’ve a very bad ankle and haven’t been doing deliveries, but I miss it. I miss seeing all the people every day that you get to know,” he said.

While neither has considered retiring, they do admit that they fear for the future of their family firm.

Bert said: “With climate change, the future of all fossil fuels isn’t great.

“We haven’t planned for what will happen when we can’t do it anymore, but the last thing I would be thinking about is putting my feet up.”