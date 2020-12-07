Aghalee couple's dazzling Christmas light show has cops worried with folk flocking to charity display

Covid fears spark fine threat to folk flocking to display

Police have threatened to fine families seeking festive cheer at one of Northern Ireland's most dazzling Christmas houses.

So many people have flocked to the brightly lit property in Co Antrim that the PSNI has warned there could be a Covid-19 risk if social distancing rules are breached.

Last night the retired couple behind the glittering light display, which has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years, said record numbers were turning up because of the gloom of the pandemic.

Marty Ross and Mervyn Ross outside Christmas house in Aghalee. Picture by Colm O'Reilly

Aghalee's Mr and Mrs Claus, aka Marty and Mervyn Ross handed out sanitised packets of sweets to 600 children in just two nights last weekend.

Donations to the couple's chosen charity have hit a record £7,100 in two weeks compared to a total of £1,900 for six weeks last year.

So many people gathered on Saturday night that the road leading to the property was blocked and police turned up to disperse the crowd.

Although no fines were issued, officers warned that unless numbers were restricted, people visiting the property risked a £200 penalty for breaking social distancing rules.

Marty said: "This year has knocked every other year out of the ball park. We've been doing the lights for 20 years now. Ten of those have been for charity and we've never had crowds like it. There is nothing this year for the children to go and see, and because of Covid people are desperate for a bit of Christmas cheer.

"We've also had a lot more disabled adults and people with special needs who have just loved seeing the lights.

"That's what it is all about, bringing a smile to people's faces.

"The police were very good and allowed us to speak to people. We have been advised that only 10 adults can stand at any one time outside the house, otherwise there is a Covid risk. There is no limit to the number of kids under 12.

"We have just been asking people to stay in their cars until someone leaves a space they can take."

Marty Ross and Mervyn Ross at their Christmas house in Aghalee with with grandson William Orr (Olaf) and, front left to right, Alana Kemp, Emily Wilson, Sophie Garett. Picture by Colm O'Reilly

The couple, who switch their mega light show on every year after Remembrance Day in November, run the lights nightly from 4pm until 9pm.

They save all year to cover the cost of the electric, which is £7 for the five hours and around £200 for one month. Their garden is festooned with thousands of fairy lights and ornaments, many of which they make themselves, including candy canes, lollipops and even Santa's sleigh, which was cleverly crafted from an old sun lounger.

Marty (56) and Mervyn (60) said that while they loved Christmas, the chance to see people smile and support a local charity was their main motivation.

"We have always loved Christmas and we've really enjoyed adding to the lights over the years," Marty added.

"It takes us two weeks to put it together and that is working on it every day. We have thousands of lights and ornaments, some of which people have donated.

"We also dress up as Santa and Mrs Claus. This year we also have Olaf from Frozen and someone recently donated two elf costumes, so our son and grandchildren dress up to hand out sweets and it is an extra bit of magic for the kids.

"Our local Mace store in the village kindly donated 1,000 packets of Haribo this year, which we sanitise and then give out to the kids.

"It is a bit of brightness in people's lives, which is something that we all need at the minute."