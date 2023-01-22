Ahead of NI gig, rocker Ricky Warwick on Thin Lizzy role, and 10 years of Black Star Riders

Newtownards rock legend Ricky Warwick’s life has been something of a fairy tale for the past three decades and counting.

He’s played festivals across the world, shared stages with Iron Maiden and Guns ‘N’ Roses, and continues to serve as the singer for Thin Lizzy, in addition to his successful solo career and day job as head honcho with the Belfast-bound supergroup Black Star Riders.

For all his accolades though, the musician and lifelong Glentoran fan told us there’s no place like home, and he was thrilled he recently got to play to a sold-out crowd at Belfast’s Custom House Square alongside Stiff Little Fingers and The Undertones, his idols as a teenager.

“My inner 13-year-old was doing cartwheels that day,” said Ricky. “I was proud to support Stiff Little Fingers in August with my solo band The Fighting Hearts.

“It was such a brilliant day, and the fact it was a hometown show was the cherry on top.

“I don’t think I’ve given an interview where I haven’t talked about the influence Stiff Little Fingers had on me.

“The Undertones were on the bill as well, and one of the first songs I learned on guitar was Teenage Kicks, so it was all very special.”

Black Star Riders

Thirteen years ago, Ricky accepted one of the biggest jobs of his career — performing as lead vocalist and guitarist for the Scott Gorham incarnation of Thin Lizzy.

What started as a way to keep the Irish rock legends’ music alive slowly grew into something more.

Fast forward to 2012, and Black Star Riders were formed, featuring Ricky, Scott and fellow journeymen from the likes of Megadeth and Alice Cooper.

Some expected the group to release one record then head off into the sunset, but the doubters were proved wrong, with Black Star Riders recently releasing their fifth album, Wrong Side Of Paradise.

“Does it feel like 10 years? It depends what day of the week it is,” Ricky said.

“It’s been great. We took a leap into the unknown at the time. Highlights include putting the first record out, all the festivals and seeing my late, great mum’s face when we were on the radio all the time.

“The way we’ve progressed and matured makes me proud. We’re not done yet — we’ve plenty of miles left in us. Our fifth album is out in January, and we went to Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 to make it.

“It’s our first Black Star Riders album without the great Scott Gorham, who has more or less retired. We do miss him terribly though, and we’re glad he’s coming out on tour with us in the new year and will be at the Belfast show.”

John Sykes, Phil Lynott and Scott Gorham of Thin Lizzy

Recent single, Better Than Saturday Night, received rave reviews when it was released earlier this year. The feelgood tune features another rock legend in the form of Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on vocals.

“Joe has been such a great friend and collaborator for many years. He’s my sounding board. I always value his critique. He’s very honest. It’s one of the many things I love about him,” Ricky said.

“The single (Better Than Saturday Night) is a full-on 70s glam song complete with hand-claps. I wrote it right before recording. It was done in 20 minutes and ended up being the first single.”

With Thin Lizzy having more shows lined up for this year, how does Ricky feel about stepping into the shoes of Phil Lynott, who died in 1986.

“I always say that I didn’t step into Phil Lynott’s shoes, I just stood beside them,” he said.

“The Thin Lizzy job completely changed my life. When Scott rang me to ask me to do it, I was speechless. I thought, ‘What have I done? How can I make this work?’ Then I started to figure it all out.

“A friend of mine said before the very first show, which was in Aberdeen, that no matter what happened, my life would never be the same.

“Basically, I think he meant that if you suck, it’ll stick with you for ever, and if you’re good, it’ll be great. Thankfully, it was the latter. I learned so much from Phil, even though he’s not with us. The job made me a better singer, player and frontman because I had to be. Phil was the best, and to do his songs justice I had to up my game.

“Phil will always be the lead singer of Thin Lizzy. We just get to sing his songs and keep the memory alive.

“Whenever I get the call from Scott about doing tour dates, I accept without questions. I love getting to do it.”

Ricky and wife Tina

This February the US-based rocker is back in town with Black Star Riders, and he assures fans his homecoming will be very special indeed.

The keen supporter of the local music scene is also bringing Portadown’s Trucker Diablo along for the party.

“I try to keep up with Northern Ireland music as much as I can. There’s some great songs being made here,” Ricky said.

“I’m a big fan of The Bonnevilles, and I love the Trucker Diablo boys too. I’d actually love to buy a house here and move back to north Down permanently.

“I’ve a lot of sympathy for touring musicians these days, especially those just starting out.

“Brexit has been a killer. I don’t care if you voted for it or not. You can’t deny it’s messed everything up. People should’ve read the small print.

“Costs have gone through the roof. Touring Europe is a nightmare — you need a card to get into every country.

“For a lot of bands, touring is now nearly impossible. Something has to give and something has to change.

“The arts need to be supported more than they are. Where would we have been in the pandemic without music to listen to or movies to watch?

“I’m not sure that enough people appreciate that. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry which deserves respect.”

Amen to that.

Black Star Riders play the Limelight in Belfast on February 11. Tickets are £34, plus booking fee, from Ticketmaster outlets. Support comes from Trucker Diablo. Black Star Riders’ Wrong Side Of Paradise is available now