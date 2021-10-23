All hail our Covid heroes: stars of stage and screen unite for free concert to pay tribute to key workers

STARS of Northern Ireland’s stage and screen aligned as some of our best musicians, comics and actors paid tribute to key workers and the NHS on Friday night.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody was the surprise special guest treating the audience at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall to his hits Run and Chasing Cars.

Comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty was back home to host the free event, assisted by Holly Hamilton, but also delighted the audience with a stand-up routine of his own.

Knowing there were many medical staff in the crowd, he joked that because it was only one theatre there was a waiting list of talent for them and some acts would get seen and some not.

He also delighted the crowd with a topical routine of jokes that ranged from Van Morrison’s rant about Health Minister Robin Swann, to telling them the fuel crisis is so bad across the water that Adrian Dunbar had to queue to start sucking diesel — a nod to his character’s catchphrase in Line of Duty.

He also joked that Jimmy Nesbitt and Jamie Dornan were unable to make it because they were stuck at the sea border customs checkpoint in Larne.

Foy Vance opened and closed the evening accompanied by the Ulster Orchestra and a choir and other music stars who showcased their talent were Roe, Cara Dillon and Ryan McMullan.

The range of musical talent was highlighted by performances from Belfast hip-hop artist Jordan Adetunji, trad band Beoga and singer JC Stewart.

Ash rocked out their classic songs Shining Light and Girl From Mars but one of the stand-out performances of the night belonged to Derry singer Soak with a spine-tingling cover of Bonnie Raitt’s I Can’t Make You Love Me.

Comedians on show were equally diverse with Tim McGarry, Micky Bartlett, Paddy Raff and May McFettridge adding their unique brands of humour to the special night.

Derry Girls stars Ian McElhinney and Tara Lynne O’Neill were given a huge welcome and performances from dance group The Delinquents, NI Opera and Glenn Patterson were equally enjoyed.

Glenn is also famous for writing Good Vibrations for screen and stage and the crowd were off their seats when Teenage Kicks was belted out — with the godfather of Ulster punk Terri Hooley there in the audience to savour the moment himself.

More than 70 per cent of the tickets went to NHS staff and key workers such as people in charities, social care and food retail, with the rest of the free show seats allocated to competition winners.

Live at the Waterfront! was funded by the Northern Ireland Office as a thank you to the heroes of the pandemic as well as showcasing some of the best local talent.

Tim McGarry told Sunday Life: “I had a ball. It was glorious chaos backstage. I shared a dressing room with two of the stars of Derry Girls, a concert pianist and a piper and a novelist.

“I was on the same stage as Cara Dillon, Ash and Foy Vance... not at the same time obviously, that would have been weird.

“And the audience were brilliant. I was only sorry my slot was five minutes.”

The concert was also filmed for TV so that everyone across Northern Ireland will get to enjoy the special night of entertainment at home.

Concert promoter Joe Dougan added: “It was a unique opportunity to showcase the fantastic artists and performers we have in Northern Ireland, to support the arts sector, and to bring them together to perform live after so many months of theatres and concert halls being closed.

“We are grateful for the funding support of the UK Government which made this event possible.”