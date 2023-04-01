Alleged child rapist extradited back to NI from Bulgaria remanded into custody

An alleged child rapist was remanded into custody on Saturday after he was extradited back to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria.

The 35-year-old appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court by videolink from police custody where a police officer executed an arrest warrant against him.

The alleged paedophile faces five sex offences alleged to have been committed in May 2019, including rape, sexual assault of a child and inciting child sexual activity.

None of the details were opened in court but in a police press release, Chief Inspector Fox said: “He was extradited by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland after he fled the country while on bail in relation to child sexual offences.

“Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody.

“This latest arrest shows how by working together, there are no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice.”

Defence solicitor Ruairi Gillen confirmed he was not applying for bail so District Judge Eamon King remanded the 35-year-old into custody to appear at Newry Court by videolink on Wednesday.