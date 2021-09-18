Alleged cowboy tradesman accused of using pressure tactics on pensioners

An alleged cowboy painter and decorator has appeared in court to face a litany of ‘pressure sale’ charges including bullying an elderly lady into accepting work.

Appearing at Coleraine Magistrates Court last week, sitting in Ballymena, by video-link from police custody, 47-year-old Stephen Edward Stewart confirmed he was aware of the 22 charges against him.

Stewart, who is from the Bank Road in Larne, faces 14 counts of fraud by false representation, six of engaging in misleading commercial practices and two of engaging in aggressive commercial practices, all alleged to have been committed on dates between December 9, 2019, and June 2 this year.

Stewart, who trades under the name NI Home improvement, is alleged to have defrauded more than a dozen customers in Ballymena, Ballyclare, Antrim and Carrickfergus.

The two charges accusing him of aggressive working practices disclose that Stewart is alleged to have “placed a lady vulnerable by age to undue pressure pushing her to accept work immediately” while in another alleged incident he placed undue influence on a male client “by ignoring Covid restrictions and entering his personal space causing him distress.”

The allegations of fraud and misleading commercial practice allege that Stewart offered to carry out work, failed to give refunds as per contracts or failed to return to complete jobs.

Giving evidence to the court last Monday, Detective Constable Harrington said she believed she could connect Stewart to each of the offences while defence solicitor David Niagra said he was not applying for bail but would have an application next week.

He revealed that as Stewart was already charged with a number of similar offences, the bail application on September 23 “will take some time.”

District Judge Peter King remanded Stewart into custody and adjourned the case to that date.