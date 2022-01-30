Alleged gangster faces Semtex and murder plan trial

Scaffolder in dock in EncroChat case

This is the scaffolder accused of conspiring to obtain Semtex explosives and ordering a gangland hit.

Alleged gangster Samuel McCaughey (30) is also facing a raft of drugs charges, including dealing cocaine.

The Lurgan man appeared at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court by videolink from the offices of Madden and Finucane solicitors for a preliminary hearing to confirm he understoood the 19 charges against him.

McCaughey, from the Kilwilkie Road, faces three counts of entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property and 10 drugs charges.

He is accused of possessing, supplying and conspiring to possess and supply cocaine and cannabis.

The scaffolder is also accused of conspiring with others to murder a named male and a person or persons unknown.

He is alleged to have conspired to possess explosives including Semtex, to possess a gun and ammunition and to intimidate a witness, all alleged to have been committed between March and June 2020.

The charges arise after French police managed to access previously encrypted telephone data on the EncroChat phone network.

While none of the facts were opened on Friday, previous courts heard that police do not have physical possession of the encrypted handset but believe they can attribute the data obtained from it to the defendant.

Prosecuting counsel Robin Steer described previously how data found on McCaughey’s “ordinary iPhone” matched data retrieved from the encrypted handset, such as a video of a flight to Spain taking off and landing and contact details for other people.

The lawyer revealed that detectives also uncovered a photograph of the encrypted handset on McCaughey’s iPhone.

Among the messages retrieved from the encrypted handset were conversations about “planting something on a window, presumably explosives”.

Messages referring to McCaughey allegedly seeking ammunition, referring to “three boxes of food” which Mr Steer claimed was “typical slang for ammunition” and “references to shooting people and references to firearms and explosives.”

The court heard there were also messages exchanged with another user who asked about the acquisition of Semtex.

Mr Steer submitted that “based on the messages we say he is a senior member of an organised crime gang… of not only a drugs gang but one that appears to be quite ready to use violence and quite serious violence to settle disputes”.

In court on Friday defence counsel Aaron Thompson conceded there was a case for McCaughey to answer.

Freeing the alleged gangster on continuing bail, District Judge Bernie Kelly returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial and scheduled the arraignment for March 10.