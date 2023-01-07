Alleged Randalstown petrol station bomber bailed over 1990 blast

Builder ‘went on the run’ after explosion, court told

Eamonn O'Boyle (left) after being released on bail with his solicitor Peter Corrigan of Phoenix Law

Eamonn O'Boyle leaving Laganside courts in Belfast after he was bailed on charges relating to an explosion in Randalstown 32 years ago

This is the alleged bomber who “went on the run” after a bomb attack more than 30 years ago and has now appeared in court charged with causing the explosion.

Eamonn Christopher O'Boyle (53) faces two charges in connection with the blast that badly damaged a garage in Randalstown, Co Antrim, in November 1990.

The builder and property developer, who lives in Derrybeg, Gweedore, Co Donegal, was arrested when he arrived on a flight at Belfast International Airport earlier in the week carrying £1,000 in cash.

O'Boyle was charged by detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch with causing the explosion at French's garage in New Street, Randalstown, at around 10.45pm on November 25, 1990, and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He appeared on Saturday morning before District Judge Nigel Broderick by videolink from a police custody suite in Belfast.

O'Boyle spoke briefly at the remand hearing at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, to confirm he understood the charges against him.

A PSNI detective chief inspector said security forces stopped the accused at a checkpoint "driving at speed" away from the location of the bomb around 40 minutes before the explosion.

The court heard the passenger in the car was arrested the following day and went on to plead guilty to involvement in the bombing. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The detective told the judge the two men were later observed by UDR soldiers at the back of a hotel in nearby Toomebridge 15 minutes after the bomb blast. He said O'Boyle was seen exchanging clothes with another man.

The officer said when police visited O'Boyle's home the following day he appeared to have fled.

"Efforts were made to locate Mr O'Boyle at his home address on 26 November," he told the court.

"He was not present and is believed to have gone on the run from that address at that time."

The detective said the accused's Volkswagen was seized on November 26 and forensic tests identified traces of explosives on the front passenger seat and on a polythene sheet in the footwell on the front passenger side.

He said O'Boyle was interviewed under caution by the Garda in the Republic of Ireland in January 1994 but made no comment to questions put to him.

A prosecution lawyer told the court there was "sufficient circumstantial evidence" to support a prima facie case against O'Boyle.

"It's a circumstantial case made up of several strands, of which the forensic evidence is one," he said.

The accused's solicitor, Peter Corrigan, from Belfast-based firm Phoenix Law, challenged the connection with the case, claiming there were several "deficiencies" with the evidence.

He said there was an equal chance that "contamination" had resulted in traces of explosives being detected during the forensic examination of the car.

The solicitor also questioned how the forensic evidence had been stored in the years since it was taken.

"There's been no care taken in relation to the integrity of the exhibit," he said.

The lawyer also said there was no evidence linking the explosive traces to the bomb itself.

He insisted the case should be discontinued.

Judge Broderick granted O'Boyle bail of £950 and a further cash surety of £5,000, which his representatives lodged with the court immediately.

He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and must reside at his address in Gweedore while on bail. The judge told him he also has to sign on at Gweedore Garda station twice a week.

The case was listed again for January 24. O'Boyle was excused from attending that hearing.