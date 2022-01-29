Alleged sex attacker told police he ‘wanted to be a gynaecologist’

A man accused of sexually assaulting a female told cops he only opened the complainant’s trousers as he wanted to be a gynaecologist.

Armagh man Lee Heaney appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video-link from police custody on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting a female on January 24 this year and he confirmed he understood the charge.

A PSNI constable said police were objecting to Heaney being freed due to fears that he would reoffend.

She told the court how Heaney and the complainant met at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

She said the pair went back to her house where he is alleged to have put his hand up her top, undone her trousers and put his hand in her pants without permission.

Arrested and interviewed Heaney, from Mullacreevie Park in Armagh, claimed that any sexual activity had been consensual.

The court heard Heaney told cops: “I opened her trousers to look at her vagina as I want to be a gynaecologist.”

Defence lawyer Patrick Higgins said Heaney lived well away from the alleged victim so there was no danger of contact, submitting that other conditions could be imposed that would allow the defendant to be freed.

District Judge Greg McCourt disagreed, however, and refusing to free him, remanded Heaney into custody and adjourned the case to 23 February.