Alleged Viagra and steroids dealer refused bail

A Co Down man appeared in court on Saturday accused of dealing in Viagra, steroids and prescription drugs.

Thomas English appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody accused of four offences arising from police searches on Friday.

The 33-year-old, from Donard Street in Newcastle, was charged with having pregabalin, diazepam and “mixed steroids” with intent to supply and simple possession of the class C drugs.

Giving evidence to the court during a contested bail application, a detective constable said officers stopped and searched a white Ford Transit van being driven by the defendant on the Hillsborough Road in Carryduff.

English refused to open a locked compartment in the central console, claiming he didn’t have access to it but when it was forced open, cops uncovered a quantity of pregabalin, diazepam and steroids.

The officer added that a set of keys found in the van opened a rented lock up where more of the prescription medicines were found, along with a quantity of viagra.

She said the “thousands of tablets” were estimated to have a street value of around £6,000 and she was objected to bail due to fears that English would commit further offences.

“The police view is that he has furnished himself with a van and a lock up, he has a significant of controlled drugs at his disposal and he was dropped in a drug run,” said the detective.

Defence solicitor Fergal MacElhatton submitted that conditions could be put in place to assuage police concerns but District Judge Rosie Watters replied: “I see the result of drugs day and daily in these courts.”

She added: “There are people who come in here who can’t speak, don’t know where they are, cannot communicate and are in a terrible state. I take a very dim view of anyone dealing mm drugs.”

Describing how English was “caught red handed,” DJ Watters said she was refusing bail.

Remanding English into custody, she adjourned the case to November 11.