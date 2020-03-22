Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong self-isolating in case of coronavirus

A Stormont politician has placed herself in self-isolation in case she is suffering from coronavirus.

Kellie Armstrong, the Alliance MLA for Strangford, is working from home after developing a sore throat, which is one of the symptoms of the Covid-19 illness.

She told Sunday Life: "I have a sore throat, a bit of a cough and a sore head, so I'm not really showing all the symptoms but I have other family to think of and colleagues that may have underlying health conditions that I need to be aware of.

"I'm still working but just doing it from home, and to be honest it's really frustrating actually because I'm inundated with stuff at the minute and I really could be doing with being able to be in the office and do stuff.

"But it would be silly of me to risk that, not necessarily for myself but for other people.

"I'm just inundated with people who are self-employed looking for help. And there's also a lot of people still at work and they just want to make sure that whatever they're doing is the right thing and to get their fears allayed.

"I think communication is key at this stage. The chancellor's amazing announcement has really helped to settle quite a number of people who were very concerned.

"But with childcare, people need to know what is going on; the key workers getting their kids access to school want to know that the school is safe and those teachers are safe as well.

"I think the best thing is just to presume that everybody has it and then practise social distancing. If you think, 'Okay, I may not have it but that person might have it,' and keep away from each other, it helps to remove that spread out there in the community."

Belfast City Councillor Fiona Ferguson from People Before Profit is also self-isolating after announcing on Twitter that she was showing symptoms.

She said: "Called 111 two days ago with cough. Told to socially distance, no test necessary. Things changed in 24 hours. I don't know if I have Covid-19 because I was told I still won't be tested. I have no idea if my partner with asthma likely has Covid-19."