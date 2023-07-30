Amber Heard spotted in Co Antrim restaurant

Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander with a member of staff at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle

Actress Amber Heard, who was embroiled in high-profile court battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, has been spotted in Co Antrim.

It’s understood the star of movies such as Aquaman and The Rum Diary was seen in Ballycastle earlier this month.

Reports say she was accompanied by friends at a restaurant in the town, Ursa Minor Supper Club, hosted by Ursa Minor Bakery School.

Ursa Minor said on Saturday that it didn’t discuss customers on privacy grounds.

A number of people posted on social media referring to sightings of the actress in Ballycastle.

Another post said she had been seen in Holywood as well.

She is not the first Hollywood star to visit Ballycastle.

Ballycastle's Ursa Minor

X-Men actor Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander — who played Lara Croft in Tomb Raider — recently stayed at the Salthouse Hotel in the town.

Fassbender has family links to the Antrim coast. His grandparents lived in Larne, where he spent many holidays as a child.

Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander with a member of staff at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle

The hotel also hosted Harry Potter star Helena Bonham-Carter and former James Bond Pierce Brosnan in March this year.

Several years ago a number of Hollywood stars, including Fassbender and Jamie Dornan, were photographed in Ballycastle hostelries.

It emerged they had been guests at a party in a celebrity hideaway in the Glens near the seaside town in a house owned by an agent who represented Dornan and Fassbender, among other big names in the acting world.

The Salthouse Hotel

Last December Heard agreed to pay Depp $1m in settlement of a defamation suit over an article in which she called herself a victim of abuse.

Depp, the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, had sued his ex-wife over an article in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

She hadn’t named her former husband, and she filed a countersuit to his action.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2014

During the six-week US televised trial, the couple, who divorced in 2017, gave dramatically different accounts of their five-year relationship.

Depp denied his ex-wife’s claims that he had subjected her to emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

The jury sided mostly with Depp and awarded him damages.

Read more How Jurassic Park snatched Spielberg from the jaws of mediocrity

The verdict surprised legal experts because it followed Depp’s loss in a libel trial in the UK two years earlier.

A High Court judge in London ruled an article in the Sun newspaper that described Depp as a wife beater was “substantially true”.

Brie Larson is asked awkward Johnny Depp question at Cannes Film Festival