Ambulances in crisis as 7,000 hours of cover lost in a month

Addressing the current situation will require a long-term plan, says health minister

Ambulance services in Northern Ireland lost a staggering 7,000 operational hours in a single month, stark new figures have revealed.

The delays — because ambulances are waiting outside emergency departments for hours on end — are equivalent to losing 20 crews each day.

As well as that, over a three-month period the level of lost cover soared to more than 20,000 hours overall.

Ambulance chiefs admit this meant almost 20% of planned resources were unavailable to respond to emergency calls in the community.

Like the rest of the health system, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is under pressure with paramedics struggling to answer the most life-threatening calls in time.

The grim statistics provide even more proof of just how serious the problem is. Last December 7,415 hours of ambulance cover were lost.

Health Minister Robin Swann admitted: “There is no quick fix to the pressures currently being felt in our emergency departments.

“Addressing the current situation will require sustained effort and a long-term plan with additional recurrent funding.”

Michael Bloomfield, chief executive of the ambulance service, recently admitted delays may have been a potential “contributing factor” in 14 deaths over the last year.

Earlier this month Jody Keenan collapsed and died on a street in Newry while waiting more than 45 minutes for an ambulance.

While its not known if the delay was in any way connected to her death, the service apologised that cover in the area at the time was not what it should have been.

There have also been a number of reports of relatives being forced to take their ill loved ones to hospital themselves because there wasn’t an ambulance free.

Under current guidelines the target time for transferring patients into the care of clinical staff in EDs is 15 minutes and ambulance teams have an additional 15 minutes to prepare their vehicles for the next call.

An ambulance service spokesman told Sunday Life: “The delays in ambulance staff being able to transfer patients to the care of ED staff is a reflection of the pressures being experienced within the emergency department.

“However, NIAS continues to work with colleagues in each of the EDs within the health trusts to ensure that crews are freed up immediately in order to respond to Category One — immediately life-threatening — emergencies.”

In its ‘No More Silos’ Action Plan, the Department of Health identifies “ambulance arrival and handover zones” as one of 10 key priorities.

Ambulance chiefs stressed the same challenges also exist right across the UK, where in England handover delays increased by 17% in a year, and the total daily average of operational hours lost increased by 192%.

“NIAS would once again take this opportunity to apologise to patients and carers who have experienced long waits in response to their calls for help through the 999 system,” the spokesman added.

“In the current climate this will, by necessity, mean that those patients with less urgent clinical conditions will face longer delays. We will continue to respond to all calls in as timely a manner as allowed by the pressures we face at any given time.”