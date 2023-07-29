Amelia Warner: Working with Sinead O’Connor for film was an honour

Jamie Dornan as Anthony and Emily Blunt as Rosemary in Wild Mountain Thyme.

Musician and composer Amelia Warner has been reminiscing about working with Sinead O’Connor on a film after news of her tragic death.

The 41-year-old, who is married to actor Jamie Dornan, posted on social media: “Heartbroken to hear the news about Sinead O’Connor.

“I had the honour of working with Sinead a few years ago when she sang a song I wrote for a film called Wild Mountain Thyme.”

Amelia wrote the soundtrack for the 2020 film, which starred Jamie and Emily Blunt. She continued: “She was so gracious and incredibly kind.

“I am so grateful for the wonderful conversation that we had and the stunning vocal she delivered.

“I hope she has found peace and a kinder place for her beautiful soul. She was far above us. Sleep well.”

Sinead (56) was found unresponsive in her London flat on Wednesday.