Amputee thief who stole single trainer and some whiskey a no-show at court

A thief who was due to be sentenced this week failed to turn up to court.

Wilfred le Blanc was to hear his fate at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for stealing three bottles of whiskey and a single Nike trainer.

However, the 53-year-old was a no-show, despite his solicitor calling to his Queen Street home in the town the night before the court date to stress how important it was for him to attend.

“He promised me he would come,’’ said the lawyer.

When District Judge Nigel Broderick heard that the thief had not only failed to keep that promise, but also that “he had never physically attended court”, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Le Blanc’s solicitor had entered guilty pleas on his behalf to two charges of theft.

They relate to an incident on August 24 last year, when he stole a Nike trainer and a hooded sweatshirt (totalling £235), and an incident on January 29 this year, when he stole three bottles of whiskey (worth £79) from a store in Ballymena.

Previous hearings were told that wheelchair-bound Le Blanc has only one leg and had stolen the single shoe by stuffing it into the back of his chair and rolling away.