Andy Goram tributes: Carl Frampton ‘in awe’ when he met Rangers hero

Former boxing champion leads tributes to former Rangers goalkeeper after he passes away following cancer battle

Boxing legend Carl Frampton has paid tribute to the “awesome” Rangers and Scotland player Andy Goram after his death following a short battle with cancer.

Following the controversial Gers man’s death on Saturday, the former two-weight world champion took to Twitter to reminisce about meeting him as a child.

The Jackal said: “I remember seeing Andy Goram on the Shore Road when I was a kid. I was in awe. RIP Goalie.”

Carl was just one of many high-profile people who paid tribute to Goram, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former Celtic foes John Hartson and Chris Sutton also joining in.

Andy Goram in action for Rangers against Celtic

Goram revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in an interview with the Daily Record in May.

He said he had been given six months to live after declining the chance of chemotherapy which might have extended his life by an extra three months.

Also among those paying tribute to Goram was former Crusaders and Coleraine man Liam Beckett, who counted the Scot among his friends.

Writing in Sunday Life Sport, Beckett revealed how his pal had discovered a link to Northern Ireland footballing royalty during a chance encounter on one of his many visits to these shores over the years.

He said: “One memory that will always remain with me is the time when Andy was staying with me and he told me he’d love to meet one of his goalkeeping heroes, the late, great Harry Gregg. I rang Harry, and he said, in typical HG fashion, ‘Aye bring him down, but tell him I don’t want to listen to any crap’. So, I got Andy in the car and we made the short journey from my house to Harry’s, and from the very first minute they both hit it off. It transpired that Harry knew Andy’s father, and in no time they were both in deep conversation. Believe me, the laughs and stories were aplenty.

“From memory, it was several hours and several cups of tea later before I managed to prise the pair of them apart, but the pleasure the two goalkeeping greats clearly got from being in each other’s company was plain to see. In fact, Andy didn’t shut up about meeting Harry for ages.

“Yes, Andy has now departed this life much too soon, but he certainly lived life to the full and has undoubtedly left countless people, particularly in football, with many wonderful memories. He will be missed. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Ally McCoist, Andy Goram and Gordon Durie in their playing days

One of the more surprising tributes to Goram came from his former Celtic adversary Pierre van Hooijdonk, who Goram directed racial and sectarian abuse at during an infamous Old Firm encounter in 1995.

Van Hooijdonk wrote on Twitter: “R.I.P. Rangers legend Andy Goram. My condolences to his family.”

Goram, who was once pictured proudly holding aloft a UVF flag, was no stranger to controversy during his life, especially around his relationship with Northern Ireland.

He was known to have met several loyalist leaders during his visits here, and he famously wore a black armband on the pitch after LVF leader Billy Wright was murdered by the INLA in the Maze in 1997.

Goram later said the armband had been worn in memory of his late aunt Lilly, who had died a few months earlier.

Andy Goram during his Man United days

In his book The Goalie: My Story, he recalled meeting the infamous Shankill Butcher ‘Big’ Sam McAllister during one of his many visits to the Shankill Road’s Rex Bar, a known haunt of UVF supporters, but he denied being a terrorist sympathiser.

“I was told someone wanted to meet me,” he wrote. “When I got up there, the man in question was a huge lad, and he said ‘Pleased to meet you, Goalie. I’m Big Sam, the Shankill Butcher’.

“My mind a blank despite what I had just heard, I said, ‘All the best. How is your shop going?’

“The sweat formed on my top lip and we chatted amiably enough until I sidled back downstairs.

“Yes, I’ve met men deeply involved with the UVF and been in their company on fleeting occasions. But terrorist sympathiser? No.”

Andy Goram at a memorial service for Walter Smith

Goram also wrote about meeting LVF commander Wright, aka King Rat, on a flight to Belfast. He claimed not to know who he was until somebody told him, and police later pulled Goram in for questioning over the encounter.

As he said in his book: “Rumours and innuendo started to paint a picture of me: Andy Goram, hard-drinking, hell-raising bigot, friend of the UVF.

“I’d unwittingly add to that perception by wearing a black armband in a match against Celtic soon after Billy Wright was shot three times and killed by an Irish National Liberation Army assassination squad inside the Maze prison.”

Craig Brown enjoys a joke with Andy Goram

Bury-born Goram began his career at Oldham before moving to Scotland to play for Hibernian between 1987 and 1991.

He made 260 appearances for Rangers between 1991 and 1998, where he was simply known as ‘The Goalie’, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He won 43 caps for Scotland and was their first-choice goalkeeper at both Euro ‘92 and Euro ‘96.

After Rangers, he played for Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell, Manchester United, Hamilton, Coventry, Oldham, Queen of the South and Elgin.

Goram was part of the Manchester United squad that won the Premier League in 2001, making two appearances for the Red Devils.

At Queen of the South, he became the first player to complete the set of Scottish medals when he claimed a Challenge Cup medal to go along with his winners’ prizes in the Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup.

He also won international caps for Scotland as a cricketer.

Goram remains the only person to have played a first-class international match in cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.