Animal cruelty cop John Fleming was in line for promotion

Fleming seen as Mr Nice with big future, says source

Dog-kicking cop John Fleming was in line for promotion before his vile crimes came to light, it has emerged.

Sunday Life understands the constable passed his exams to become a sergeant just months before he brutally beat two of his dogs.

But that move up the ranks was halted, pending the outcome of the case against him.

This constable’s career may now be effectively over, but there is still deep concern no one spotted any red flags about an officer who would go on to carry out such cruelty.

“John was seen as Mr Nice and with a big future, already an experienced search adviser and waiting promotion to sergeant,’’ said a police source.

“No one thought it would be his last promotion either.

“He also worked with police dogs a lot in his search role and many of the dog handlers were sickened by the report in the Sunday Life.

“Everyone is shocked by this but also angered that it happened.”

In a separate development, PSNI chiefs briefed members of the Policing Board on this case and others during a private meeting just days ago.

That meeting with the discipline and corruption branch was, according to sources, “very frank”.

“There were some very serious cases — claims of rape and assault. Many were shocked by the scale of the alleged misconduct. The Sarah Everard case has opened a Pandora’s box,’’ said a source.

“In relation to John Fleming’s case, officers seemed to be in shock and were angry.

“It seems this wasn’t a case of someone lashing out in bad temper — it was sustained.

“There were questions over vetting the type of person who would do something like this.”

As for Fleming, he does not have to wait too much longer to find out his fate after he admitted attacking his dogs, Alfie and Ko.

A judge has warned he could go to prison because he considered the “custody threshold has been crossed”.

And as for his promotion to the rank of sergeant, that is now up in smoke.

Last week Sunday Life revealed Fleming was only suspended after we exposed his sickening crimes, which were carried out on a quiet country road in Co Londonderry in January last year.

Read more Northern Ireland cop John Fleming facing jail over cruelty to pet dogs caught on dashcam

Those crimes were caught on camera by a man who stumbled across what was happening, describing it as “stomach-churning”.

“This man is a policeman. He gets paid taxpayers’ money, and he swore, he took an oath, to uphold the law. He said that he’d do the right thing and be out there catching bad guys, leading by example, but he’s the bad guy. He deserves everything he gets for what he’s done to those poor dogs,” he said at the time.

Fleming will be sentenced in less than two weeks’ time, but the matter is far from over for the PSNI and the body which holds it to account.

SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly said: “This was somebody in a trusted position who we now know clearly has a temper. Why did it take this to find that out? I believe there will be lessons around someone like this getting into the police in the first place.”

UUP board member Mike Nesbitt added: “Any case of animal cruelty is very disturbing, when it’s a public servant or a police officer, especially. I do have concerns generally about the flow of information from the police to the board.

“I think its worth the Policing Board deep-diving into that information flow.”