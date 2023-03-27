Annual asylum seekers football tournament set to branch out across Northern Ireland

Adekanmi Abayomi with his wife Oluwafunmilola and their children Adedamola, Adebobola and Adeyomola after receiving the Sport NI Volunteer of the Year award in 2019

An annual football tournament for asylum seekers, refugees and ethnic minorities is spreading its wings.

The Northern Ireland Confederations Cup will be played in Belfast and Cookstown this year and aims to spread to five hubs in the province in the coming years.

Ghana won last year's final at Ulidia Playing Fields in Belfast, the third time the tournament was played.

Behind the successful project, aimed at integration and inclusion, is the Ethnic Minorities Sports Organisation for Northern Ireland (EMSONI).

Adekanmi (Kanmi) Abayomi is a volunteer and campaigner with EMSONI, having left his life as a lawyer in Nigeria 10 years ago.

He and his family relocated to Northern Ireland after a campaign of threats and intimidation that culminated in an employee being shot dead.

Adekanmi Abayomi at his offices in west Belfast

Now he wants to encourage all communities in Northern Ireland to come together through football and the Confederations Cup.

“This tournament is a good platform to bridge gaps, to celebrate the identities of all of us in the same space, to promote diversity, inclusion, equality and especially acceptance”, Kanmi told Sunday Life.

“Belfast City Council has been so kind to help us since the start of the tournament, we just felt it was time to amplify the vision of the tournament, to make it a Northern Ireland project, not just Belfast.

“I approached a lot of councils, Mid Ulster District Council responded to us and a lot of refugees and asylum seekers are not familiar with Cookstown, and we want to use this tournament to expose people to different towns and different areas in Northern Ireland.

“We want to widen that opportunity, not stop at Cookstown. In five years time we would like to take this tournament to five areas of Northern Ireland, to give representation and that the tournament is not only about ethnic minorities and not only about Belfast, it's about Northern Ireland. That is very important to us.

“This year there will be 48 games, eight in Cookstown and 40 in Belfast. It begins on June 11 and runs to August 5, with the final in Belfast at Ulidia Playing Fields.

“The four venues in Belfast will be Grosvenor Road, Midgley Park, Avoneil and Ulidia. It will be played every Sunday for eight weeks.

“The opening game will be in Cookstown, with the defending Champions, Ghana. It is a tradition that the defending champions play in the opening game.”

The tournament is not exclusively for ethnic minorities and North Belfast cross-community club Limestone United is a good example of the local community getting involved.

Adekanmi Abayomi with his Good Relations Award

EMSONI are happy to work with local clubs and Kanmi believes there is scope for those clubs to spot raw, new talent in the tournament.

“Limestone United fit perfectly because the tournament is for those who don't have the chance to play football regularly”, explained Kanmi.

“It's not for established, organised football clubs, because they already have the chance to play in leagues.

“But that does not say we are not working with football clubs, we do. We want them to come to the matches, watch the matches and use them as an opportunity to recruit good players.

“Not only for performance, but for integration and inclusion as well, which is good for our football, our community, Northern Ireland. It's about providing opportunities.”

Kanmi won a personal accolade for his work in the voluntary sector this month but insists what he is trying to do can benefit everyone in society.

“I won the Community Relations Council Good Relations Volunteer of the Year 2023 for my work with EMSONI, for contributing to the peace architecture of Northern Ireland using the medium of sports.

“For me the award is a big indication to the fact that sports has now been seen as a tool to promote good relations.

“There is a huge element of sport that can help promote good relations, to integrate, to promote diversity and inclusion, which is good for our community.

“We are so happy that sport as a tool has been identified for this message.”

Kanmi believes many asylum seekers and refugees in Northern Ireland are currently living in fear because of government plans to deport them to Rwanda.

The Zimbabwean Community NI football team

Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently launched her 'Stop the Boats' campaign to bolster controversial plans to send asylum seekers to the African country.

Anyone already in the UK but deemed to have entered illegally since January 2022 is also subject to relocation to Rwanda.

Mr Abayomi said: “We work with a lot of asylum seekers and refugees, and many of them are panicking. There is a lot of uncertainty, they are not sure whether they will remain in the country because of the government's policies.

“Because of that fear, a lot of them are struggling to integrate. They just stay in their rooms, they are afraid to come out, afraid to engage because they feel what is the point, they could be removed at any time.

“I've been in Northern Ireland for 10 years, and because I was allowed to integrate, I think of this place as my home. This country allowed me to have that conviction that this is home.

“But the new asylum seeker does not see this as home, because they are panicking. It's unbelievable when you listen to them.”

However, the ethnic minorities volunteer and campaigner acknowledges not everyone will be sympathetic to the plight of asylum seekers and refugees.

“I understand that. Some people don't want asylum seekers to be in this country. I don't want to go into the law because the rules permit asylum seeking anywhere in the world, I just want to appeal to their consciousness.

“Why? Because the new reality of development of any city or any nation is diversity and inclusion. I want people to see the diversity of asylum seekers brings a massive opportunity, in all fields.

“I have three children born here. They have not been to Africa. This is the only place they know as home. They love it here! They see this as where they belong.

“I'm not saying Northern Ireland is perfect, but we all have a contribution to make, to make this place a better place.

“Accept me for who I am and I'll accept you for what you are. That keeps all of us right.”