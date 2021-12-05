Anti-Covid vaccine passport protesters take over Belfast city centre

Long and Nolan mocked at rally

Hundreds of anti-vaccine passport demonstrators held their second rally in as many weeks at Belfast City Hall yesterday.

Speakers at the event invoked Jesus, mocked the BBC’s Stephen Nolan and Justice Minister Naomi Long over their weight and called for the resignation of Health Minister Robin Swann.

Several hundred people gathered outside City Hall at around 2pm, with many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-passport placards and banners.

Police temporarily closed Donegall Square North, one of the busiest roads in the city, as a number of speakers addressed the rally.

Prominent online anti-vaxxer Steven Baker, from Belfast, gave a rambling speech which he began by making derogatory remarks about Ms Long.

Baker, who pleaded guilty to breaching coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, was followed by a speaker who poked fun at Stephen Nolan.

He encouraged Mr Nolan to “run around” more and said he should discuss “banning KFC” on his show instead of talking about vaccine passports.

A number of speakers, including a man who identified himself as a missionary, invoked Jesus Christ and referred to the Bible during the speeches that went on for more than 90 minutes.

ANGER: Protesters holding aloft placards opposing the mandatory vaccination programme

The event was organised in part by a Belfast anti-vaccine passport activist who goes by the name ‘Sean Snow’ on social media. Those in attendance were told it was not a protest against vaccines but a demonstration in opposition to the certification regulations that were introduced on Monday.

The certification scheme is mandatory in licensed premises, as well as in cinemas and theatres.

Beside the rally, shoppers queued to gain access to the Christmas market, where they were required to show Covid-19 certification for entry.

Bemused bystanders were constantly berated for wearing masks by a female protester who told them the pandemic was all the fault of “the Nazi Jews”.

Loud cheers went up from the assembled demonstrators when Mr Snow said further rallies would follow in an fortnight and on New Year’s Eve.

Health Minister Mr Swann revealed on Friday that more than 86,000 people had applied to the domestic certification scheme in the last week.

He also said that a helpline for those applying for the paper or digital certificates was currently dealing with 3,000 calls a day.

The issue of vaccine certification has been resisted within the Executive by the DUP, with MLAs set to hold a debate on the regulations again next week.

There were a number of banners which conflated Covid-19 mitigation measures with racist apartheid in South Africa and the genocide inflicted upon the Jews in Nazi Germany

Around 50 community pharmacies are taking part in the Big Jab Weekend in a bid to increase uptake of the booster vaccine.

The pharmacies are providing first and second doses to anyone over the age of 18, as well as booster jabs for those who are eligible.

The programme will complement the booster scheme run by a network of health hubs, walk-in clinics and GPs.

Other pop-up Covid vaccination centres included one at Central Fire Station in Belfast , where firefighters and members of the public received jabs.

A further nine deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland yesterday, with another 1,642 cases of the virus recorded.

Hospital admissions and Covid bed occupancy have declined in the last week, although occupancy remains at a relatively high level.

Most hospital admissions continue to be from those in the over-50s age group despite admissions in the category declining by around a third since the beginning of November.

Several protestors, including a man dressed as Santa Claus, carried home-made signs

Admissions in under-50s have increased by around 40 percent in the same period, with intensive care unit occupancy and hospital deaths declining modestly.

Last night, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that all travellers arriving in England from outside the Common Travel Area would be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test from 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Javid also said Nigeria was being added to the Government’s travel red list amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.

