Anti-refugee protests must end, says Belfast rock star turned charity rescue founder Joby Fox

Anger should be directed at people in power, not people displaced by war: Joby Fox

Renowned musician and charity worker Joby Fox says street protests against refugees are wrong and need to stop.

Demonstrations outside shelters and some hotels — including in Bangor last month — have emerged recently while a row over refugees saw Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker temporarily hauled off air by the BBC.

Belfast man Joby (60) found fame with Belfast rockers Energy Orchard in the 1990s and later set up his own charity which rescues refugees in the Mediterranean Sea. The former bassist says the anger and frustration people feel is being directed at the wrong people.

“What people need to recognise here is we’re talking about human beings, we’re not just talking about numbers,’’ he said.

“The situation they are in doesn’t forfeit their humanity, I’ve seen where these people have been and they’ve went through some horrendous stuff.

“We’re talking about slavery, human trafficking, child sex trafficking and more, it’s awful what is happening in these war zones.

“To have people engaging in so-called protest outside where they are being housed is not the way to go about dealing with any issues they might have on the systemic end. They should take it up with the authorities not with these beleaguered people. To be ignorant is one thing but to be actively protesting against vulnerable people is something different altogether.

“It’s wrong, I don’t have all the answers but I know that’s not right,”

Joby Fox

Joby, from Andersonstown, west Belfast, co-founded Refugee Rescue in 2015 after being moved by shocking coverage of migrants drowning in the Mediterranean Sea. Since then the small but dedicated team have raised enough money to fund their own boat, MoChara (‘my friend’ in Irish), and plucked well over 15,000 stricken people from the perils of the Med.

Joby believes if people had a better understanding of what refugees were escaping they might be less likely to be hateful.

He said: “The problem is people don’t ever imagine the journey these people have been on, they don’t get it.

“If someone has refugee status they have been through the process and been classed as a refugee by that process. If people only knew some of the conditions they would have experienced in the place they fled from.

Refugee Rescue has plucked some 15,000 stricken people from the Med

“Refugee Rescue works out in the Mediterranean, for example, and conditions in Libya are still hell on earth, complete hell.

“Last month us and a similar German organisation called CI4 were involved in a really difficult rescue with 32 people in a boat.

“They had been there for six days when we arrived and they were just floating around on this little tin boat, they’d already had two fatalities on board.

“Subsequently another one of the passengers died in hospital after we rescued them, this is one example of rescues that happen all the time and are barely covered in the news.

“You pray for these people, you know? I was getting updates of the fella who was hospitalised afterwards and I was aware of his condition, it was very sad when he passed away.”

Joby Fox

So inspired is Joby by his charity work it has even informed some of his new music released earlier this year.

The single No Home, from album I Once Was A Hawk Now I’m A Dove, explores the plight of an Irish family during the Famine.

He added: “Myself and my partner have spent several years delving in to Irish history and even more so during the pandemic. This song felt almost like a visitation from our ancient ancestors, I’m being completely genuine, it was a spooky sorta feeling that came upon me.”

More information on Refugee Rescue including how to donate can be found at refugeerescue.org