Antrim couple 'splashed £150k of dirty cash on holidays and caravan'

A COUPLE laundered almost £150,000 of dirty cash by treating themselves to a caravan and holidays in the sun, a court has been told.

John Douglas Lanigan (55) and his wife Gail (50), from Tarragon Park in Antrim, appeared via videolink for a hearing at the town's magistrates court on Monday.

The husband and wife are charged with possessing £73,360 of criminal property, two counts of using criminal property and three of converting criminal property, with all the alleged offences said to have been committed on various dates between July 2013 and July 2019. The prosecution alleges the couple converted criminal property by buying a caravan for £22,500 and purchasing £1,800 of decking.

They are also said to have gambled £8,258 and won £1,443.

It is further alleged that the Lanigans spent £34,459 of criminal property on holidays and UK and foreign travel transactions.

During a short preliminary enquiry - the legal step necessary to refer a case upwards to the Crown Court - a prosecuting lawyer submitted that the papers and statements before the court formed the basis of a case against the couple. The defence made no contrary submissions.

The Lanigans were told that although not obliged to, they could comment on the charges or produce their own evidence, but they declined the opportunity.

Returning the case to Antrim Crown Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick freed them on their own bail of £500 and ordered them to appear before the higher court on October 19.