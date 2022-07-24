Antrim doorman convicted of assaulting girlfriend as pal ‘choked him out’ to stop attack

Muscle-bound thug who pulled clumps of woman’s hair out convicted of assault

A hulking doorman has been convicted of attacking his girlfriend at a house party.

Muscle-bound Ryan Wilkinson grabbed two handfuls of the woman’s hair and banged her head against a door frame, only letting go when another man intervened.

Wilkinson (30) was convicted of two counts of common assault and one of causing actual bodily harm in October last year.

Giving evidence, the victim told the court how she and Wilkinson had been together “a couple of times”.

The attack took place at the home of a mutual friend after a party at a bar in Antrim for Wilkinson’s 30th birthday.

The court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the victim was assaulted three times — the first time when Wilkinson shoved her out of the way with his shoulder as he left to go home.

She described how he contacted her a short time later and ended up coming back to the party, where he then kicked her in the leg.

The victim hid in the downstairs bathroom, but Wilkinson refused to leave and was shouting that he wanted to speak to her.

When she eventually came out, Wilkinson reached over the shoulder of his friend and grabbed her by the hair, “two handfuls, by the roots’’.

“He refused to let go. Other people tried to help, but his friend had to choke him out, until his eyes were rolling into his head and he was about to pass out, before his grip loosened,” the victim told the hearing.

It was while Wilkinson had a grip of her hair that her head collided with the door frame, causing bruising and clumps of hair to be pulled out.

The woman said she ended up having to stay the night because Wilkinson wouldn’t leave the front of the property.

The judge saw photographs the victim’s friend had taken of her bruises and hair loss.

Under cross-examination, the woman strenuously denied the forceful shoulder shrug had actually been him “gently brushing [her] out of the way” as he wanted to leave but she was blocking his way, and she rejected the suggestion that the two other assaults “simply didn’t happen”.

Wilkinson, from Thyme Park in Antrim, gave evidence on his own behalf, claiming the allegations against him were “lies’’.

Wilkinson works as a doorman

He alleged the victim blocked the door when he tried to leave.

He said he received multiple calls and text messages saying: “That’s some way to treat a woman with assault and stuff.”

He told the court he was concerned that the allegations could affect his job, so he went back to the house “to sort it out’’.

Asked why his on-off girlfriend would not just lie about such allegations but maintain them all the way to court and to the witness box, he said it was because “she took the hump because she wanted more”.

But the judge came to a different view. “The complainant has given credible and reliable evidence. He has not given me the full truth of the matter and alcohol has clouded his judgement of the interaction with the complainant,” they told he hearing.

Wilkinson was convicted of common assault and actual bodily harm. He was bailed ahead of sentencing scheduled for next month.