Antrim: Drug addict burglar terrified elderly woman

Thug jailed for 3am break-in which left pensioner traumatised

A drug addict burglar who left an elderly woman terrified in her rural home has been jailed.

Jason Bowers smashed ornaments in the 69-year-old’s house at 3am while demanding the keys to her car.

After stealing the vehicle, he crashed it and called his mother to pick him up.

Ordering him to serve half his 30-month sentence in jail and half on licence, Antrim Crown Court Judge Richard Greene QC said the 23-year-old had tried to rid himself of drugs and deserved credit for it.

But he added: “This was a domestic burglary where the occupant was... a lone female.

“He behaved aggressively, threatening that he would come back and gratuitously damaging items in her home, ransacking it in her presence.”

Last month, Bowers, from from Forthriver Green in north Belfast, admitted burglary, aggravated vehicle theft and driving without a licence while banned from the roads.

Prosecutor Michael Chambers said that moments after he googled “how to hot wire a Peugeot 106,” Bowers smashed the kitchen window of his victim’s rural home on the Upper Ballyboley Road, Co Antrim and that the victim, having been woken from her sleep, was so terrified “she let him in”.

“He was shouting ‘keys, keys’ as he was swinging some form of implement, about a foot long, smashing ornaments in the hallway,” said the lawyer.

The 69-year-old victim ran to her bedroom and was followed by a drug addled Bowers who shouted at her to “give him diazepam” and when she threw the car keys on the bed, the thug threatened her to wait 20 minutes or “he would come back”.

She discovered the intruder had cut her phone lines and walked to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm. Meanwhile, Bowers had crashed the stolen 106 and had called his mum to come and collect him.

When he was arrested there were glass fragments on his clothing which matched the kitchen window he smashed.

Defence counsel Aaron Thompson conceded there were “horrific, nasty aggravating factors” to the case and Bowers was “ashamed”. He said that at the time, Bowers was “in a complete spiral with drugs” but that since then, he had stepped away from drugs.