Antrim man David Somers back in jail after attack

A man jailed for his involvement in a murder two decades ago is back in prison for repeatedly punching a man in the head.

David Somers had already pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to his victim, Paul McCartney.

The 41-year-old was handed a 12-month sentence for the attack — half of that to be spent behind bars.

Somers, from Donegore Drive in Antrim, is no stranger to a prison cell.

This attack is just months after his parole licence had been expired in relation to a murder back in 2003.

David ‘Digger’ Barnes was shot through the eye as he lay in his bed in north Belfast.

Somers was given a 17-year sentence for his involvement.

At the time the court was told he conspired with Louis `Luger’ Maguire Snr because the victim was having an affair with Maguire’s wife.

A campaign of intimidation began — ending in murder.

In relation to this latest case, Craigavon Crown Court was told there was a “history of bad feeling” between Somers and his victim.

And that it turned nasty and violent outside a newsagents in Portadown. The court was told Paul McCartney used a shopping bag in an effort to defend himself. He was later punched to the ground with Somers “standing over him, punching him repeatedly with both hands to the head”.

The victim was left with cuts to both eyes, and needed a dozen stitches.