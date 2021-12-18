Antrim man in court accused of sharing ‘revenge porn’

Antrim man Steven Cameron appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody and confirmed that he understood the single charge against him.

Cameron, from Rathkyle in the town, is accused of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film of an individual on December 12 this year without the woman’s consent and with the intention of causing her distress.

None of the facts surrounding the charge were opened in court on Thursday but a police constable said she believed she could connect Cameron to the offence while defence counsel Ben Thompson said subject to an approved address, bail had been agreed.

District Judge Nigel Broderick freed Cameron on his own bail of £500 on condition that he reside at an address outside of the Antrim area and one that was approved by police.

He was also ordered not contact either the complainant or witnesses.

The case was adjourned to January 13.