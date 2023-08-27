Antrim man who failed 11-plus and was expelled from school is called to Bar

Legal eagle Anthony (45) flying high after landing role with leading chambers in England

Anthony at the time of his Ant and Dick company

The moment Anthony was called to the Bar

An Antrim man who failed his 11-plus and was expelled from secondary school before GCSEs has taken one of the most prestigious jobs around.

Anthony Miller has been admitted to the Bar and offered a pupillage with The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, one of the top legal chambers in England.

The 45-year-old, who was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago, achieved his dream against the odds.

Now he’s sharing his story to encourage teenagers who didn’t get the grades they were hoping for in the most recent GCSE results.

The moment Anthony was called to the Bar

Anthony, a former model, television presenter and celebrity wedding planner, donned his barrister’s wig in the summer after 10 years of studying and working part-time as a law lecturer.

He told Sunday Life bad GCSE results were not the end of the world.

“A lot of young people will be experiencing exactly what I was experiencing at the time,” Anthony said.

“To those who didn’t get the results they wanted, I would say, ‘Think about what you want and how you can make it happen. This is not the end. You’re only limited by your own limitations’.”

Anthony Miller celebrating with friend Eva Grosman

Anthony was accepted to study law despite having no qualifications.

He graduated in 2021 with a first-class honours degree, placing in the top 8% of law students in England and Wales.

Growing up in the Stiles estate in Antrim, he failed his 11-plus and was expelled from St Malachy’s High School before he could sit his GCSEs.

Being diagnosed with ADHD helped him understand why his school years were such a struggle.

“When I was a kid in the 80s and 90s, ADHD didn’t exist and I would have been seen as just a bad kid,” he recalled.

“I got myself a reputation for being a bit of a naughty kid. I always felt like a square peg in a round hole at school. I just did not fit in.

“It is a very structured environment and I couldn’t sit still and stay quiet — it was beyond my capabilities.

“I went to a youth club at night and got to do leadership courses. It was like a different type of education and it had me buzzing.

“I always had a hunger to learn, grow, develop and just be something, but it was the delivery in school that didn’t work for me.

“I thought it was a terrible place, even though I knew that I had the smarts.

“When I failed the 11-plus, I did think that I would find another route [in life], and I did when I got into modelling. I was playing truant a lot at secondary school and finally got expelled.”

Anthony lectured law while studying to become a barrister

It was while studying for his law degree that he began to think ADHD was to blame for his inability to fit in at secondary school.

Far from holding him back, he now sees his diagnosis as a positive driving force that led him to where he is today.

Anthony explained: “I felt that without the energy side of ADHD I wouldn’t have done all the things that were good in my life.

“I worry that people do still think ADHD is something sad to be said in a hushed breath, and I’m not convinced that at schools there is good practice in place to support students who have it.

“I think there are still people falling through the cracks and being labelled wrongly as troublesome instead of a student with troubles.

“I found university great because you are able to make your own decisions and study at your own pace.

“I think if mainstream school had been like that for me, I would be running the world now.”

Anthony when he was 12

Despite leaving school with no qualifications, Anthony enjoyed a successful career, first as a model and then as a celebrity wedding planner.

Aged 25 he moved to London and set up a wedding service with his friend Richard Jones under the title Ant and Dick, planning the first same-sex civil weddings.

It was a niche opportunity that led to them making a TV series that went on to be shown around the world.

Anthony recalled: “The entire wedding industry had never dealt with this market before.

“A lot of them were concerned about how to approach this type of wedding, and we helped with that and helped them to understand that same-sex couples were no different to any other customer.

“I remember we did a TV show planning the wedding of two lesbians in Birmingham, and it just blew up and it sold all over the world.

“That propelled us under the banner of celebrity wedding planners.

“We had a great time and it was lovely to be part of that history.

“I remember saying to Richard, ‘Do you remember when you accepted you were gay and had to live knowing that you would never get married, have a child or the house with the white picket fence?’

“I had never envisaged there would be equal marriage. Now it is an everyday thing, and seeing that and having been a part of it is amazing.”

Anthony at the time of his Ant and Dick company

Read more Both schools and pupils proud of achievements as NI’s GCSE results revealed

A tragic death in his family made him reconsider his life and decide to pursue a long-held dream of studying law.

Anthony’s nephew Aidan was just four when he died with an aggressive brain cancer in September 2011.

“Watching Aidan die was bittersweet. It is hard to explain the hell of losing such a gorgeous child. It was completely incomprehensible,” he said.

“It was sweet in that it causes you to examine your own life. You can’t experience something like that without being introspective.

“To be honest, I was bored with the TV shows. I thought, ‘What a waste it would be if I didn’t make the best of it when that wee child didn’t have the option’.

“It was serendipity almost. A friend at the time asked me what my biggest regret was, and I knew it was that I hadn’t studied law.

“Within months, I was off to university to study for a law degree at the age of 35.”

With friend Michelle McTernan

After being accepted by Staffordshire University, Anthony was delighted to find himself surrounded by other mature students.

He thrived in the environment and worked part-time to fund his way, graduating three years later with an LLB honours in law, among the top 8% of students in England and Wales.

“That was amazing,” he said. “Here I was in the top 8% and I had failed my 11-plus and never sat GCSEs.

“That was a real moment. It gave me a whole new type of confidence.”

After graduating, Anthony started lecturing law while studying to become a barrister.

With the course completed, it was onto the final stage: securing a one-year training course with a legal chambers.

On the Nolan Show

Anthony was thrilled to be offered a place at The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, where he will build a practice in civil and commercial law.

His proudest moment came in July when he donned his wig and robes and was officially admitted to the Bar in England and Wales.

He said: “It’s so real and surreal all at once. Getting my barrister’s wig was like being handed the crown jewels.

“When they call you to the Bar, well that was a real moment for me. It was a Cinderella moment.

“Applying to The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn and being accepted was another moment. I’m currently counselling on a pro bono case and start my pupillage in April 2024.

“I have a family who fully believe in me and have always encouraged me, and they are super proud.

“I think I have earned the right to feel a bit proud of myself too.”