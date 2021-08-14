Apprentice Boys’ annual parade scaled back over Covid

Gary Middleton, MLA in attendance at the Apprentice Boys of Derry Relief of Derry Parade. ©Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

The reduced 2021 festivities across the city of Derry passed off peacefully.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry staged a smaller than normal parade in the Maiden City on Saturday.

The procession, which usually attracts up to 10,000 people from across Northern Ireland, was reduced in size this year because of coronavirus restrictions.

About 500 people from eight local parent clubs and eight bands took part in the parade, with hundreds more spectators on the streets of the city.

East Londonderry DUP MP Gregory Campbell was joined by several party colleagues on the Relief of Derry parade, including Foyle MLA Gary Middleton and Alderman Maurice Devenney.

Mr Campbell posted on his Facebook page: “Another day dawns and I see those old grey walls still firmly standing around my city Londonderry on the Foyle. We look forward to welcoming all visitors next year.”

Organisers said they “reluctantly” took the decision to cancel a number of invites to attend the celebrations because of the pandemic, reducing the number of bands in attendance to eight.

Billy Moore, the general secretary of The Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said it would have been “selfish to expect our members and friends to travel to the Maiden City for the customary celebrations” during the health crisis.

He added that bringing thousands of people to the streets of Derry in the current circumstances would have been “irresponsible”.

The Apprentice Boys maintained the customs associated with the annual celebrations, including the firing of the ceremonial cannon on Grand Parade at midnight, followed by the symbolic act of shutting the old walled city’s four original gates.

The day began at 8am, when siege standards were raised on the Walker Memorial Plinth at Royal Bastion on the city walls.

This was followed at 11am by the general committee, officers, a colour party, parents clubs and bands parading the circumference of the walls ahead of a wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph in the Diamond.