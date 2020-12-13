Ards Covid battle pastor Mark McClurg praying for good news after lung scan

A young pastor who survived a near-death fight with Covid-19 is praying for the early Christmas gift of good news after undergoing a scan on his lungs nine months on from his ordeal.

Mark McClurg (40) a pastor at Elim Church in Newtownards, Co Down, spent seven days on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of the Ulster Hospital after being struck down by the virus in March.

After recovering from his brush with death the preacher paid an emotional visit to the hospital to thank staff who saved his life but he has now had to return for a scan to check for permanent damage to his lungs.

Posting on his Facebook page on Friday the father-of-three said he would receive the results just before Christmas and hoped he would receive good news as an early festive gift.

He said: "All seems surreal to be back at the Ulster Hospital. I am going for a CT scan on my lungs.

"I would value your prayers. I would really love the news this Christmas that my lungs are free from any permanent damage because of Covid-19.

"I will be getting the results on Christmas Eve. That would be an amazing Christmas present."

Many of his congregation offered their prayers and good wishes to Pastor McClurg in the comments underneath the post.

Well wisher Jimmy Fegan said: "Lord be gracious unto Pastor Mark and grant freedom from long term lung damage in Jesus mighty name Amen."

In September Pastor McClurg said he told his wife Claire he was "ready to die" when stricken with deadly Covid-19.

He said: "I am not afraid to die, but I remember lying in a bed in the Ulster Hospital with Covid-19, they had to keep increasing the oxygen from 70% until it reached 100%.

"I remember telling the doctor 'I am struggling to breathe. Can I have more oxygen?' He said he couldn't give me any more and that he would contact a doctor in ICU. I remember phoning Claire, not knowing what was going to happen, and saying to her, 'think I am going to die'.

"I said, 'I am ready to die, as I know I am going to Heaven, but I am not ready to leave you and the kids'. Thankfully, the doctor from ICU was calm and so professional, explaining that he was going to take care of me."