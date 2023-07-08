Arlene Foster among spectators as sea of sashes descends on Rossnowlagh for annual Orange parade

Orangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal. Pic by Press Eye.

Dame Arlene Foster among Orangemen supporters at the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal. Pic by Press Eye.

Thousands of people were out in force on Saturday as a sea of sashes descended on the coastal village of Rossnowlagh for the traditional ‘Donegal Twelfth’ parade.

The rolling hills and sandy beach provided the most scenic of backdrops as members representing some 60 lodges and 50 bands from across Ireland took part in the march from St John’s Parish Church to the demonstration field.

They were applauded by spectators, including former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster and DUP MLA Deborah Erskine who reclined in camping chairs along the route.

Brethren young and old from lodges in Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan were joined by members of Northern Irish lodges from as far afield as Fintona and Donaghadee for yesterday’s procession. Grand Master of the Order Edward Stevenson took part in the parade.

The Rossnowlagh parade is the only Orange parade in the Republic of Ireland and the family event has been held there since 1978.

Donegal County Grand Master David Mahon said the institution in the county was in good health.

“The mood is always very good here and we get help from everybody,” he told the BBC.

“Everybody gets on well. We get loads of help from all the communities.

“We’ve a number of lodges with ten members and then some with 75 members. We’d a new band formed here called Doorin Flute Band which is over by Killybegs.

They’ll be out for the first time today.

“They’ll have pride of place near the start of the parade.”

One man who left Northern Ireland for Canada in 1970s revealed he was “delighted” to be back for one of the highlights of the marching season.

“I try to get back for the Twelfth in Northern Ireland and its lovely to get up to Donegal,” said Joe Cully, who is from Belfast’s Shankill Road.

The day was a stark contrast from the scenes witnessed last year in Belfast, described by the Order as “abysmal and unacceptable”, and which have prompted it to consider changing the route of the parade in the city.

It would see the total distance of the procession shortened by six miles, omitting the traditional gathering in The Field at Barnett’s Demense altogether, according to a leaked internal Orange Order document.

The proposals have divided opinion among members and supporters of the organisation, some of who admitted anti-social behaviour and excessive drinking around the parade were a problem.

Orangeman and former Belfast councillor Chris McGimpsey said: “It’s almost a tradition in with certain elements in our community to drink too much and cause all sorts of trouble.”

However, Professor John Tonge of the University of Liverpool pointed out: “A lot of the drinkers have nothing to do with the Orange Order - they’re out to celebrate the Twelfth.

“I’m not sure the Orange Order can do anything about that.”

This year’s route through the city remains unchanged with thousands of Orangemen and women walking the whole 10-mile outward and return route.

Other significant demonstrations include Co Armagh’s gathering in Lurgan which will be the largest on the day with around 150 lodges gathering there.

In Co Antrim, parades will take place throughout the county in Ballycastle, Randalstown, Broughshane, Portglenone and Upper Ballinderry.

Co Down there are our locations hosting this year’s Twelfth, namely Loughbrickland, Bangor, Comber and Kilkeel.

Ballinamallard will be hosting this year’s demonstration in Fermanagh while in Co Londonderry Magherafelt will be the anchor for the Twelfth celebrations with Coleraine hosting those near the north coast.

Co Tyrone’s celebrations will be held in Dungannon, Clogher and Dromore.