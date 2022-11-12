Armagh thief stole £30k from vulnerable OAP ‘friend’

A thief who stole almost £30,000 from his vulnerable pensioner friend will be sentenced on Monday.

Christopher Withers has already confessed to stealing the money over a period of months last year.

The 54-year-old was remanded into custody on Thursday, with the judge saying he wanted to reflect on the “very serious case” before passing sentence.

When the charge was put to him at an earlier hearing, Withers admitted he was guilty and said he was “very sorry”.

An investigation was launched when the manager of a branch of Danske Bank contacted the police after its fraud system alerted him to high-volume cash withdrawals from the account of the vulnerable 88-year-old.

The pensioner said he would usually withdraw £140 every Monday to pay for things he needed throughout the week, with Newry Crown Court being told “he would go to the Post Office with the defendant, his friend”.

“He did not recognise the other transactions on his banking statements and did not give anyone permission to use his bank card to withdraw money,” a prosecution lawyer said.

The hearing was told that as a “close friend”, Withers had access to the victim’s card and pin to help him to withdraw money.

The defendant stole a total of £29,710, making 60 withdrawals over the course of a number of months.

By the time he was questioned about the theft a month later, a cheque repaying the full amount had been lodged in the victim’s bank account.

During police interviews, Withers, from Legar Hill Park in Armagh, said: “I did it. I took the money and I am very sorry for what I have done. It was very wrong of me to take the money and break his trust.”

The court was told the defendant regularly swiped the pensioner’s bank card from a glass cabinet it was kept in.

He accepted that if the police checked CCTV, he would be captured on it.

Throughout the hearing, the victim and his family sat just a few feet away from Withers.