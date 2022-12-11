Armagh’s answer to Goldilocks facing ‘porridge’ after being found sleeping in pensioner’s bed after break-in

Armagh’s answer to Goldilocks faces a spell of doing porridge after pleading guilty to burglary.

Lee Heaney had been due to go on trial for a second time, but then in an 11th hour confession owned up to breaking into a pensioner’s house just days before Christmas last year.

When Kathleen Casey returned home from shopping she found the 22-year-old fast asleep in her bed.

That was after Heaney helped himself to a chicken burger and alpha bites. Full, and ready for a nap, he then stripped off.

But the snoring intruder didn’t bank on what was about to happen next.

When Mrs Casey found him huddled under the covers in her bed, she demanded to know `who the hell are you and what are you doing in my house?’.

The pensioner told a previous hearing when she returned to her Armagh home that day she noticed that all her blinds were closed and there was a lump under the duvet in her bed.

“I thought maybe the kids were there but when I pulled back the quilt, there was a big man’s hairy leg and I ran into the living room,” recalled Kathleen Casey.

``He says ‘you wouldn’t deny a homeless person a bed’ and I says get the hell out of my house - I’m ringing the police.”

But Heaney wasn’t moving quick enough for the shocked, shaken and very angry pensioner.

“I didn’t want him lying back down again and the sweeping brush was outside so I took the brush and threatened him…and kept shouting get the eff out!,’’ she said.

And it took a few attempts with the brush to finally get Heaney out.

“I kept going with the brush and he just took his time and kept looking back at me but finally, he did get up and out the gate and I closed it.”

“I was shaking..when I realised what I had done I was really scared and shaking.

“I didn’t realise I would react like that trying to get him out myself.”

When Mrs Casey went back inside, she realised the burnt smell was from Heaney whipping up a snack for himself - a chicken burger and alpha bites.

“After I rang the police I noticed that he had cooked. The plate was still in the sink and part of a burger and alpha bite letters, kids’ food. He had got them out of the freezer so he mustn’t have liked what was in the fridge but he had burnt the grill,’’ recalled Mrs Casey.

But it wasn’t the only thing he had helped himself to.

“Oh aye, a beautiful cake. Someone had just gave me it the night before and I hadn’t even cut it and he had a bit out of it,’’ the pensioner told the court.

During police interviews Heaney claimed it was a case of mistaken identity, in that having a few drinks, he had mistaken Mrs Casey’s home for his sister’s house.

He apologised for the distressed he caused and offered to pay for the food he ate.

Due to go on trial in Newry on Wednesday, a lawyer was asked for the charge to be put to his Heaney again and he pleaded guilty to burglary.

Heaney, from Mullaghcreevie Park in Armagh, was released on bail and will be sentenced in January.