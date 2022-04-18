Artist Sean Angelo McHugh vows to clear his name after being charged with historic child sex abuse

An artist who has painted some of Northern Ireland’s top sports stars has been charged with historic child sexual abuse.

Sean Angelo McHugh denies the allegations against him and has vowed to prove his innocence.

The 49-year-old painter is facing two counts of gross indecency with a child and a single charge of indecent assault against the same alleged victim dating back to the 1990s.

During a brief preliminary hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday the case was sent to the Crown Court for trial later this year.

Although no pleas have been entered in the case as yet, McHugh told Sunday Life the allegations against him are false.

“I absolutely intend to contest these charges. I absolutely one hundred percent maintain my innocence...

“My house has been attacked and my door kicked in over all this madness, it’s all bulls***, there’s nothing to substantiate any of it.’’

McHugh, of Rodney Drive in west Belfast, specialises in recreating the works of ancient masters like Leonardo Da Vinci, Caravaggio and Michelangelo.

He also paints portraits of sports stars and is pictured with former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best on social media alongside a portrait he produced for the now-retired Banbridge hooker.

In 2019 McHugh asked Northern Ireland’s only female professional boxer, Cathy McAleer, if he could paint her portrait with the Belfast boxing pioneer gratefully accepting and hanging the work at her boxing club.

McHugh, who has also painted the likes of Michael Conlan, Mike Tyson and the late Joey Dunlop, owns his own business called ARTSTOPSeany which sells artwork he has created.

There’s no suggestion these individuals had any knowledge of these matters.

The Facebook page for McHugh’s business says he offers a “Full range of paintings… oils, acrylics, subjects, kids, family, pets, celebs, sports celebs, land.”

On his website McHugh says of himself: “I have been painting in oil and acrylic for 10 years, I do everything from portraiture to city and landscape including animals. My style is is geared towards semi realism.

“Art adds a real beauty to the lives of those who experience it, which serves as inspiration to truly touch people with our collection.”

According to his LinkedIn page McHugh has travelled to Italy to exhibit his work a number of times in recent years and has created hundreds of works.

His LinkedIn profile reads: “Highly skilled artist across all mediums (including) oil, acrylic and pastels, portraits, landscapes, cityscapes and animals.

“Specialising in ancient reproductions like Caravaggio, Michelangelo and Leonardo Da Vinci.

“Travels to Italy for exhibitions in Livorno, Rome and Calabria. ARTSTOPSeany aims to make art affordable for everyone.

“ARTSTOPSeany was established in 2014 and to date has painted in excess of 250 paintings from landscapes to portraits and from animals to celebs...

After painting female boxing pioneer Cathy McAleer in 2019 McHugh presented her with the work at the business premises of her sponsor, Piccolo Parma Cafe on east Belfast’s Woodstock Road.

Speaking at the time Ms McAleer said: “I thought Sean was joking when I heard he had asked if he could paint me.

"I was stunned when he asked me, and even more stunned when I saw the finished portrait.

"He had noticed some social media posts by Piccola Parma and asked through them if he could meet me.

"I met him and gave him a few photographs to choose from and here we are! It's unreal.”

The case against McHugh has been adjourned and is due to be heard again at Antrim Crown Court later this month.