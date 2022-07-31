As family of Belfast drugs victim tell of their grief, yards away kids openly snort tablets

Sunday Life captures shocking picture on an afternoon in Belfast city centre

A teenager cuts up what looks to be tablets

This disturbing photo captures the open drug use in Belfast in broad daylight with a bank card used to crush tablets.

All this was taking place right behind us — in a children’s playpark — as we were interviewing the family of victim Demi Corry.

It had just gone two in the afternoon.

We can’t show you a wider picture because it would reveal the identity of those involved — who are children themselves.

A teenage boy is heard shouting at the group he’s with, ‘I’ve got the tabs’. Then a girl starts to break them down with a card.

Once she has done that, she then puts her finger to her nose, bows her head, and snorts the substance.

A casual action over in seconds carried out in plain sight.

It’s not known what kind of tablets they were, but by the look of them, they could have been prescription pills.

We told Demi’s loved ones afterwards what was going on just a few feet away as they bared their souls.

“I’m disgusted, shocked and hurt too. We’re talking about my sister who just died here and that was going on right behind us,’’ says Shona.

“It’s heartbreaking too because anything could happen to them. Look what happened to our Demi.”

“Oh my God. I can’t believe it,’’ gasps stepfather Mark.

“It’s shocking, absolutely shocking that they can just blatantly do that in broad daylight — and they’re only kids.

“It’s rife with young people. They just think it’s the norm and it shouldn’t be.”

Asked what he would say to the group of teenagers, Mark tells us: “Look at the hurt we are going through. My daughter did that, you need to find a different path. Don’t be going down this route, it will only get worse, your parents will be standing where I’m standing right now.”

Campaigner Alex Bunting, from Inspire Wellbeing, says what we saw sums up what is going on in the city right now.

“This image may seem shocking to many people but unfortunately this has become common place in the city,’’ he admits.

“It demonstrates how prevalent drug use is in some parts of the city centre and how we need to do more to help support people impacted by substance use issues.”

All kinds of drugs are now available on the streets with addicts often taking more than one to feed their habit.

While deaths are rising, paramilitaries and criminal gangs are raking it in when it comes to profits.

And many are worried the political situation here is hampering efforts to crack down on the problem.

“We have witnessed significant issues with drug use across the city in recent years and it is extremely concerning to see how this use is now translating into deaths,’’ adds Alex.

“Inspire are calling for the full resourcing and implementation of the Substance Use Strategy and Mental Health strategy to help address current and future issues with drug use.

“What we are now seeing is a direct result of lack of resources and strategy to address the significant mental health and drug-related issues developed over many years.

“It is not good enough that we have strategic plans sitting on shelves with no resources because of political stalemate.

“Poor mental health and poverty play the biggest role in developing issues with substances across the region, the response and priority given to these issues falls way short of what is needed.”