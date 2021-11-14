Ash no flash in the pan: Rock band still going strong 30 years after forming in Downpatrick

Thirty years after forming as baby-faced teens in high school, Downpatrick rockers have still got it

Rock band Ash celebrate their 30th anniversary next year — a remarkable feat given that their singer is still a relatively young 44.

Tim Wheeler formed the punk-pop group while at school in Downpatrick with pals Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray.

Two of their first three albums rocketed to number one — releases either side of the cliched ‘difficult second album’, which the frontman reckons did them a favour.

“I think a roller coaster’s a good one,” Tim told Sunday Life when asked to describe how it felt to burst on the scene in the mid-90s.

“We had lots of ups and downs, but I guess it just really kicked off from the minute we left school.

“Girl From Mars was in the charts and two weeks later we were playing Glastonbury and then touring Japan, Australia and America for the first time.

“I mean, that was just straight out of a gig and we were just touring non-stop for a year-and-a-half and had a number one album (their debut 1977, released in 1996) and then we ended up being the youngest people to headline Glastonbury, in 1997.

YOUNG GUNS: Ash in their early days

“It was just crazy and then our second album didn’t do so well. I think that was the point when we probably could’ve started to get carried away with ourselves too much.

“We really had to reassess, get a bit humble again and dig in. We really worked on coming back with a really strong third album, and luckily we did with Free All Angels.

“But I think being Northern Irish hopefully keeps your feet on the ground as well. No one let’s you get above your station — people will tell you to wind your neck in.

“I think we would have really burned out if we had kept going how we were going and the success at that rate from the first album.

“We might have subconsciously done it on purpose to sabotage ourselves because we were wrecked really.”

They were teenagers living the rock ‘n’ roll dream in the Britpop era, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Blur and Oasis.

At one point, they felt like saying ‘no’ was not an option. “That’s it, because when you’re riding a wave like that, you don’t want to stop it. If you stop, you might miss the chance to get as far as you could, so you would kind of say yes to everything — and the schedule was exhausting,” Tim said.

“All our dreams were coming true all at once, so it was hard to put the brakes on. There’s a lot of responsibility to come up with further hits and all that as well.”

Back in those days, it was also a rite of passage to live a little of the rock star lifestyle off stage.

“Definitely, yeah. It was just full-on carnage in the old days, drinking way too much and burning the candle at both ends all the time,” the frontman agreed.

“There’s no way of keeping that up, but when Mark and Rick had kids, that was probably the point where we started to chill out a bit.

“And also, I guess we wanted to be more professional about the shows and not have off nights and always be at top level, which is kind of hard if you’re not in good form.”

The boys in Bangkok

A glimpse into that world can be found in Shaun Ryder’s Book of Mumbo Jumbo, released last week, which details an episode in a Swedish hotel in 1995 when Ash were on a festival bill alongside Shaun’s outfit Black Grape.

Chris Banks from the band Menswear, who were also in the line-up, said: “Ash were also at the hotel. They were loud and pretty smashed and one of them was squirting water from a soda gun. I can’t remember exactly what happened, but they hit Shaun and Bez.

“This resulted in the fire hose coming off the wall and an absolute river of water flowing down the corridors. The manager was going ballistic.”

While they are much more sensible in their spare time these days, Tim and the band have just as much energy and enthusiasm on stage as ever.

“We did a UK tour in September and that was one that had been postponed for a year-and-a-half, so it was kind of like a greatest hits tour and it was great getting to play all the bangers. You never get tired of playing the hits like Girl From Mars and Shining Light,” he said.

“We like the songs fast with a lot of energy and good pop melodies, with a bit of aggro thrown in there as well.”

SHOWTIME: Ash play the NI Music Prize ceremony on Wednesday

Local music lovers will be treated to some of Ash’s best tunes when they perform at the Northern Ireland Music Prize ceremony at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on Wednesday. It comes after Belfast became only the third city in the UK, after Liverpool and Glasgow, to be named a Unesco City of Music.

“That [the award] is just fantastic. You see the level of bands that come out of Northern Ireland, just absolute world-beaters like Van Morrison, Snow Patrol, Foy Vance, Two Door Cinema Club and then the incredible punk bands like Stiff Little Fingers and The Undertones,” said Tim.

“People recognise that Northern Irish audiences are brilliant because they really appreciate people coming. I guess a lot of people know it wasn’t always like that.

“It’s an absolutely amazing scene and a place like the Oh Yeah Music Centre is a brilliant hub for it.

“When I think back to that gig that Snow Patrol did at Ward Park a few years ago, I thought it was fantastic that they got an entirely Northern Irish bill.

“It’s just amazing how strong it is and to see how much talent has been produced from Northern Ireland. I’ve always been blown away by all the new bands coming through.”

The enduring appeal of Ash has given Tim a sense of perspective about the band’s early days.

​“I probably would have told myself to enjoy it more the first time round,” he said when asked if there was any advice he would give to his younger self.

“I was a bit stressed out when we were having the number one album the first time. The pressure was full-on and you were just exhausted all the time.

“But then maybe it wouldn’t have worked the same if we had have changed it.

“I think that’s why with our third album we had another number one album and I was like, ‘I’m going to really enjoy it this time’.

“That was another surge of success and I definitely took a different attitude to it. I knew it was a special moment to come back [after the second album].

Rick, Mark and Tim of Ash

“You appreciate it with an older head. Definitely, yeah, it was probably a bit of a shock to the system to all of a sudden have all that attention when we were so young.

“I sometimes envy people who’ve had a career that grows and grows and grows because we had such an intense first 10 years.

“But it’s given us a really nice platform and we got a really big fanbase from that time. That’s the great thing about it.

“We definitely feel the love, and having stuck around for so long, I feel like there’s more respect.

“I think whenever we were so young, people were questioning what was behind the success.

“But I think that we have proved ourselves and the songs have stood the test of time. It’s kind of undeniable when we are playing them and you see how people react to them — it just feels great.”

- Ash are performing at the NI Music Prize on Wednesday at Belfast’s Ulster Hall alongside a number of other local acts. Ticket information can be found at www.ulsterhall.co.uk and event details at nimusicprize.com. Ash are also playing their postponed 25 Years of Ash show at the Limelight in Belfast on December 16. Tickets available from Ticketmaster