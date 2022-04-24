Ash star Mark Hamilton auctions guitar for pal’s life-changing paralysis treatment

Signed bass guitar sold to help a friend fund vital stem-cell therapy

Ash bassist Mark Hamilton has helped an old friend fund life-changing medical treatment by auctioning his special lockdown bass guitar.

The rockstar donated his Epiphone Thunderbird bass to be auctioned off in support of boyhood pal John Magee who suffers from paralysis due to a brain injury.

Mr Magee, from Ash’s hometown of Downpatrick, Co Down, is trying to raise £30,000 in order to fund stem-cell treatment which could help stop his condition deteriorating as he gets older.

The bass guitar, signed by Mark and fellow Ash stars Tim Wheeler and Rick McMurray, fetched £2,050 on eBay and will be a sizeable wad of cash towards Mr Magee’s treatment.

Speaking to Sunday Life, Mark Hamilton said: “I’ve know John since I was about 15. I was best mates with his older brother Phil who was the same age as me.

“We were part of a close group of friends and John was often present hanging out with us. Despite his accident he was able to drive and he loved to drive us around. Furry dicing all over DPK.

“I saw John’s GoFundMe and he had asked if there was anything I could do to help. I thought the bass was a good way to help raise him some funds to kickstart his campaign and hopefully get it a bit of attention.

“It’s a lockdown bass I picked up in Northumberland two years ago at the start of the pandemic after all our stage instruments had been put in storage in London at the start of lockdown.

“We had just rushed back through rapidly closing European borders when our tour got shutdown as restrictions were coming in.

“I had no idea how long it would’ve been before I saw our gear again so I picked this bass up for playing at home.”

Mr Magee had a fall aged five and was paralysed on the right side of his body. He was later able to recover some use of his right leg with physiotherapy but his condition will worsen as he gets older without intervention.

Ground-breaking stem-cell therapy of the kind he needs is not yet available on these shores but can be paid for in places like Switzerland.

Mark says he is delighted to have been able to help his old friend make progress towards his £30k goal and the treatment he desperately needs.

“The stem-cell treatment John is looking to get could be a massive, life-changing opportunity for him,” he said.

“Of course I was happy to help him, his family were very close to me when I was growing up in Downpatrick.

“He’s been in touch since the auction ended and he’s really happy. We made £2,050 on the eBay auction and after eBay fees and shipping it’s £1,780 towards the goal.”

Mark also revealed the band are offering a free pair of tickets to one lucky person who donates to John’s appeal before the end of May.

He added: “We’re trying to spread the word of his GoFundMe campaign so anyone who donates any amount to his fundraiser by the end of May 31 will be entered into a draw for a pair of Ash tickets of their choice to any of our headline shows through 2022/2023.”

The bass guitar auction was won by super-fan Judith Millar (42), from Lisburn, Co Antrim, who has been following Ash for over a quarter of a century.

She told Sunday Life: “Myself and my husband are big fans, we’ve been fans since around 1995 and have followed them all over the UK, Ireland and elsewhere. When I saw it was up for auction I was intrigued as I’d never seen them auction off a guitar before.

“I entered with a bid and there you go I was lucky enough to win it. I was surprised that I got it to be honest because there was some quite heavy bidding.”

More information about the fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/20d7eb03