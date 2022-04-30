Asian food firm accused of ‘failing to control rats’ at warehouse

AN Asian food importer and wholesaler has been accused of selling goods not fit for human consumption and failing to control rats at its warehouse.

Shah-Jalal Belfast Limited faces five charges under food hygiene laws after an inspection at its south Belfast premises in February last year.

According to court documents, Belfast City Council health inspectors, during the visit, found a box of okra — a tropical vegetable used in Middle Eastern and Cajun cuisine — that was unfit for human consumption. The business is also said to have failed to put in place adequate pest control measures, specifically against rats at the warehouse on Balmoral Link in the Boucher area of the city.

In two further alleged breaches of food hygiene regulations, the business failed to keep food preparation areas in good repair and easy to clean.

A final charge against the company alleges that it did not maintain its refuse storage area in such a way that it would be kept clean and keep free of pests.

The case was mentioned at Belfast Departmental Magistrates Court last week, where a defence solicitor asked that it be adjourned for the business to decide if it intends to fight the charges.

District Judge George Conner listed the case to be heard again on May 10.

According to Companies House, the sole director of the business, which was incorporated in 2011, is Badrun Naher Rahman, though there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on their part.

The latest accounts filed by the business — for the period ending 30 September 2020 — show that it had assets of just over £480,000, with a staff of seven employees.

Sunday Life attempted to contact the business for comment on the case but received no reply.