Aspiring Bible studies student punched, kicked and threatened partner with scissors, court told

A would-be Bible studies pupil threatened his partner with a pair of scissors and told her she would "end up like Natasha Melendez", the mother who died earlier this month after being attacked in her own home, a court has been told.

Daniel Milligan is alleged to have also punched and kicked his girlfriend and triggered an asthma attack by putting his arms around her neck.

The 33-year-old, whose plan to go on a Bible studies course in England was scuppered by the coronavirus lockdown, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court earlier this week via videolink.

Milligan, from Antrim Road in north Belfast, is charged with six offences - making a threat to kill, four counts of assault and one of possessing scissors with intent to commit GBH - all allegedly committed on April 12.

A detective constable said she believed she could connect him to the crimes.

The officer said police attended an address on Mercer Street in Lisburn on Sunday after Milligan's partner, who has been deemed as being at a high risk, called 999 and said he had threatened to kill her.

"She was reluctant for police to call, saying that would make the situation worse," the policewoman explained.

The officer told the court the alleged victim had said "things will be 10 times worse now that the PSNI are involved".

She also confirmed police were opposed to any application for bail.

"We do not feel there are any conditions that could be put in place which would protect this vulnerable woman," she said.

Natasha Melendez

After he was arrested, Milligan's partner gave an interview to police saying that he had been abusive "on an almost daily basis" since they entered into a relationship last July.

The woman also said she was being financially controlled and claimed the defendant had been paid for putting images of her on the internet.

In court last week the detective constable said that Milligan punched his partner, kicked her jaw and "wrapped his arms around her neck so she struggled to breathe, resulting in her suffering an asthma attack".

She added that he had also said the woman "would end up the same way as" Lisburn murder victim Natasha Melendez.

The defendant was allegedly "aggressive and irate" during police interviews, in which he denied threatening to kill and assaulting his partner.

While he initially rejected suggestions that he had monetary sway over the woman, he later admitted that he "controlled the finances of the house" and said that was why he had her bank card.

Milligan also denied uploading photographs of the complainant to the internet and receiving payment for them.

He claimed she attacked him with scissors, which he then took from her.

Defence barrister Joel Lindsay said his client had injuries consistent with that allegation.

He also told the court he had had a "lengthy conversation" with pastor Brian Madden, from the Elim Church, who was willing to stand surety for Milligan.

The lawyer added that were it not for travel restrictions, his client would have been in Leicester for Bible studies and counselling courses.

However, District Judge Amanda Henderson rejected an application for bail, saying she shared police concerns over possible witness interference.

Milligan was remanded into custody and the case re-listed for May 11.

