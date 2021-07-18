‘Attitudes change but love is constant’: Edinburgh Castle governor thanks Army for support after marriage to NI man

The governor of Edinburgh Castle has spoken of his joy and praised the Army for its support following his marriage to a Co Down man.

Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich wed his partner of more than 20 years, Stephen Knott, in a ceremony in the Scottish capital earlier this month.

Writing after the happy day, he said the union would not have been possible in the British Army he joined in 1979.

Mr Knott, from Bangor, is the son of Michael Knott, the founder and owner of the highly regarded Knotts Bakery, which has shops in Newtownards, Holywood and Belfast.

Maj. Gen. Bruce was born in Winchester and is believed to be the most senior British Army officer to have wed a partner in a same-sex religious marriage.

TRUE LOVE: The happy couple

The ceremony took place at St John’s Episcopal Church, led by the Bishop of Edinburgh, with Maj. Gen. Bruce in No1. dress uniform and Mr Knott in traditional morning dress.

A flag bearing the coats of arms of both families was flown above the church.

Tweeting the day after the event, Maj Gen. Bruce wrote: “Yesterday, after 20 years together, Stephen Knott and I were married in St John’s Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“This would not have been possible in the Army I joined in 1979. Thanks to the Scottish Episcopal Church for making this joy possible. Attitudes change but love is constant.”

Maj. Gen. Bruce also thanked St John’s Church, saying: “[We had] the most welcoming and beautiful church.

“Thank you for greeting us into your congregation, permitting us to marry among you and flying our flag.”

Conservative MP and Army veteran Tom Tugendhat was among those who wished the newly married couple well, tweeting: “The very model of a modern major general. Congratulations to you both.”

Major General Alastair Bruce following his installation as governor of Edinburgh Castle

The wedding also announced with a notice in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Maj. Gen. Bruce was appointed governor of the castle in 2019 following a distinguished Army career in which he saw active service in the Falklands, Northern Ireland and Iraq.

The 61-year-old is also known as an author and television historian, focusing on the royal family and the aristocracy.

He acted as an adviser for the films The King’s Speech and Young Victoria.

He performed a similar role for the ITV period drama Downton Abbey.