Baby Spice surprises mum of conjoined Co Antrim twins Annabelle and Isabelle with gifts

Hannah Bateson with the twins before their surgery in March

Little Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson in the first picture shared after their successful surgery

Pop star Emma Bunton has spiced up the life of a pair of recently separated conjoined twins from Co Antrim by sending them baby gifts in the post.

In a reverse of the Spice Girls hit Two Become One, Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson were successfully separated during an operation at London’s University College Hospital.

Their parents, Toomebridge couple Hannah and Dan Bateson, shared the first images of the girls post-op last week and had further reason to celebrate on Friday when pop star Emma popped some pressies in the post.

The delivery, from trendy eco-friendly baby retailer Kit & Kin, contained outfits for the girls as well as nappies and wipes with a note from Baby Spice which read: “Dear Annabelle and Isabelle, we’re so happy to hear you’re doing well! (Girl Power!)

“Hope you enjoy these Kit & Kin goodies! Lots of love, Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice xxx.”

Posting on social media Hannah Bateson said: “So I’m a 1990s baby… I can’t tell you how excited this delivery made me.

“I got lovely outfits and some of their nappies and wipes, beyond grateful.”

Emma Bunton

Annabelle and Isabelle were born together in May. They were joined from the chest to the pelvis and shared a liver, bladder and bowel as well as one shared fused leg.

Taking to social media last week parents Hannah and Dan described the latest step in their journey following the surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London as the “light at the end of the tunnel”.

While they said there was still “a bit to go” and further surgeries would be required in the future, the couple said seeing the twins interacting with each other separately was “amazing”.

Hannah and Dan Bateson with the twins

“We are finally feeling like the girls are coming out the other side of things now,” they wrote.

“It took Issie a little bit longer to get back to her happy wee self but she’s got there.

“They’ve both found their voices again… and the warbling that they do with each other is back in full force.

“It’s amazing to see the girls interacting with each other, talking and playing, reaching out for each other (grabbing tubes and stealing each other’s toys).

“We are now able to take the girls out and about for walks, which has been a game changer, cabin fever was definitely setting in for us all.

“We still have a bit to go, both girls still have some more surgeries in front of them, no date for home as yet, we’re hoping within the next few weeks though.”

The news of the twins’ successful surgery was welcomed by many on social media earlier this month with the post of their first individual snaps receiving more than 6,500 likes.

Speaking last month Hannah Bateson revealed the girls’ caught Covid-19 after returning home from their surgery.

She said: “It was so surprising the girls were born healthy. Once we heard those cries in the operating theatre it just changed the whole tone of it all, and we really weren’t prepared for it to go so well.

“But as soon as we all came home we all got Covid. The surgery had been planned for the end of May and it had all been delayed, so we were waiting for those plans to be finalised.

“There was a lot of very smart people involved and there was a lot of very detailed imaging done with the girls and models created.

“We just had to have faith it would go well, but they’re very determined wee girls.

“They may be going for surgeries for the rest of their lives.

“But the rest of their lives should be good — it’s going to be more challenging for us.

“If we’re sitting in the hospital in 16 years with them it’s good news. It’s funny how your perspectives shift.”

The couple found out at their 12-week scan they were expecting conjoined twins but Hannah says she predicted it before it was confirmed by medics.

“When we were doing the scan I was watching and it just dawned on both of us,” she said.

“I said, ‘Are they conjoined?’ and they said, ‘Yes, I think they are’.”

Little Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson

The Bateson family story has received UK-wide coverage with the couple speaking to ITV’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning following the birth of the twins back in May.

Hannah and Dan have said previously the months of travelling between Northern Ireland and London for check-ups and the surgery has placed a significant financial burden on them.

But they were backed by friends and customers of Dan’s fruit and veg stall along with contributors to a Just Giving page they set up online.

The crowdfunding campaign set up for the family has so far raised over £22,600.

Conjoined twins are extremely rare and only occur on average once in every 250,000 births.