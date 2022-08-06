Back to the future as 80s stars rock Bangor’s Ward Park

Belinda Carlisle, Sister Sledge, Wet Wet Wet, Toyah Wilcox and Adam Ant among performers

Chesney Hawkes belted out his classic 'The One and Only'

Heaven was a place on earth in Bangor’s Ward Park on Saturday as music lovers gathered for the Let’s Rock festival.

With cassette sales on the rise and Kate Bush topping the charts, you’d be forgiven for thinking we recently skipped back a few decades.

The 12,000-strong crowd was decked out in Madonna-esque tutus, neon leg warmers and fishnet gloves. It seems the 1980s are still well and truly alive, in Co Down at least.

Fans were mesmerised as Adam Ant, Belinda Carlisle, T’Pau, Sister Sledge and many more took to the stage for 12 hours of entertainment.

Wet Wet Wet’s Graeme Clark spoke of his excitement at getting to perform again on the UK-wide tour as he prepared to take to the stage with his band in Bangor on Saturday night.

He said: “Let’s Rock was our first gig back after locking down started. It’s always special to be able to play music to a crowd, but this was extra-special because it was our first attended gig for a couple of years so the emotions were rubbing off. Combine that with the crowd and emotive music, and the feelings can be overwhelming.”

The festival’s VIP area was decked out with garden furniture, global streetfood and bespoke cocktails available via table service. It took on a life of its own, with groups out to mark birthdays and other celebrations settling in for a full day and night of non-stop music.

Willy Lavery was with a large crowd to celebrate his friend’s 50th birthday, head-to-toe in 80s fancy dress, assembled comfortably around a wicker table — a far cry from the pushing and shoving experienced at other music events.

“It’s brilliant, such an amazing atmosphere”, he said while speaking of his love for Toyah Wilcox, who had just left the main stage.

It was a family affair, with all ages represented, as explained by Toyah, famous for hits such as It’s a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to Be Free.

She said: “You can look out over an audience and sometimes see three generations of the same family, and the whole audience is treated as family.”

Jack Dunne (21) was at Let’s Rock with two friends. While they didn’t know every song going, they were still delighted to attend.

“This is unbelievable. See the atmosphere? It’s brilliant”, he said.

Speaking to Sunday Life after performing hits including China In Your Hand, T’Pau’s Carol Decker (64) explained why she believes such fond nostalgia for the 80s persists.

“It was an amazing decade — the first mobile phone, the first computer, all the amazing films. Also, the artists were really diverse — you had the end of punk and the new romantics”, she said.

“You had people like Boy George, big American artists like Belinda Carlisle, Madonna, Michael Jackson… all with really great pop songs.

“We had a saying in the 80s — please don’t bore us, get to the chorus. Where’s the hook?”

“I thought I’d be dead by 40. I’m getting away with murder.

“Most of us in my day didn’t have a plan. We sort of ran away with the circus.

“Artists now are very sensible. They’ve got a career plan. I just wanted to wake up, get over the hangover and get to the next gig.”

Close friends Amanda Corbit (51) and Sam Harte (42) had their own theories on why the decade still dominates.

“It’s so nostalgic. You fall in love all over again. I feel all heartbroken being here”, said Sam, with Amanda agreeing that she was reminded of her teenage years.

“It just brings you back. I’m a child again. I have never ever been to a festival. This is brilliant, I’m coming every year”, she added.

Across the day, Chesney Hawkes excited crowds with a rousing rendition of One and Only.

Heaven 17, meanwhile, offered up some Temptation, while Sister Sledge gave an impressive lesson on family values with their heavy dose of disco soul.

Elsewhere, Wet Wet Wet delighted crowds with their famous cover of The Troggs’ 1960s hit Love Is All Around, with thousands of revellers singing along as they recalled the summer of 1994 when the song first topped the UK charts for an impressive 15 weeks.

Finally, the 1980s icon Adam Ant closed the show with an hour-long headline set, joined in the singing by the colourful crowd, who were surprisingly still fit to Stand and Deliver.