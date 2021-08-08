Back to the Future's Michael J Fox surprised mum by flying into Belfast

Actor surprised mum for her 80th birthday

Michael J Fox has told how he once surprised his mother by flying to Belfast.

The actor, who has battled Parkinson’s disease for 30 years, jetted into the city for mum Phyllis’s 80th birthday.

He and his brother Steve delivered room service to her hotel suite while she was on holiday with her daughters Jackie and Kelli.

The family’s maternal grandmother was from Galway, but Phyllis also has roots in Northern Ireland.

Fox wrote in No Time Like the Future, his fourth book: “The day they (his mother and sisters) left on their trip, Steve and I were talking on the phone and one of us came up with the outland ish idea to fly to Belfast the following day and surprise them.

“It was so last-minute and tightly scheduled, the only flights we could get required Steve to fly from Vancouver to JFK and then immediately transfer by car to Newark for our overseas flight.

“There’s no easy way to get from airport to airport without taking a diagonal trip across Manhattan.

“I picked up Steve via a car service and soon we were trapped in metro New York traffic, crawling through the Lincoln Tunnel and then on to the terminal in Newark with only a few minutes to spare.

“An off-duty airport cop volunteered to expedite us through security and blazed the shortest trail to the gate, luggage in tow.

“He put his foot in the cabin door as the flight attendant was closing it and tossed the two of us onto the plane. We made it just in time for Belfast.”

With Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future

The star, whose other major films include The Secret of My Success, Doc Hollywood and Casualties of War, said his sisters had organised the holiday to both sides of the border.

“We wanted (to see) Phyllis Piper Fox’s return to a home she had never been to before. Mum’s reaction, upon realising that the gents bearing her room service tray were her two sons, was a mixture of shock and delight,” he wrote.

The 60-year-old also revealed in the book that it took him almost two years to learn to walk again after invasive surgery for a tumour at the top of his spinal cord.

The specialists who treated him had to cut into the membrane around his spinal cord and make a linear incision in its outer layer.

This exposed fibres that had to be spread very gently, “like a beaded curtain”, to provide access to the tumour, which doctors scraped off millimetre by millimetre.

Mr Fox said that had he decided not to go ahead with the ground-breaking surgery, he would have been left paralysed.

The actor was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease when he was 29 and appearing in the TV series Spin City.

