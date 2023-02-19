Bafta besties… James Martin meets his biggest fan Colin Farrell on red carpet

An Irish Goodbye star carries NI’s hopes at tonight’s bash

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson at the Beverly Hills bash where they extended the invite to James Martin and co — © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ivan Martin with his son James and Paddy Jenkins (right), who are hoping for big things at the Baftas — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Colin Farrell and James Martin on the red carpet at the Bafta nominees party at The National Gallery, London, on Saturday night

Belfast actor James Martin jetted off for the Baftas on Saturday, and it wasn’t long before he bumped into his biggest fan — Hollywood star Colin Farrell.

The happy get-together came after Farrell issued an invite to James and the rest of the cast of An Irish Goodbye via filmmakers Ross White and Tom Berkelely when they met the Dubliner at a glittering gathering in Beverly Hills last week.

“Colin told me that he’s absolutely buzzing to meet James. He loved the film, and he said to make a beeline for him (Farrell) and ignore the publicists and the entourage around him to get James in front of him,’’ explained Ross.

And it seems James followed his advice to the letter. Both attended a pre-Baftas party at the National Gallery in London on Saturday night, and looked very relaxed in one another’s company, with no sign of pre-show nerves.

Earlier, Sunday Life caught up with James as he prepared to fly out to London for the big bash.

“It’s not every day you’re in the running for awards, never mind hearing that heroes like Colin Farrell want to meet you,” he said.

“He’s a fabulous actor, and I’d also like to meet Tom Cruise, Liam Neeson, who enjoyed the film, plus Robert de Niro and Jennifer Aniston.”

An Irish Goodbye, which tells the story of how two estranged brothers are reunited after the death of their mother, has been nominated for awards in the short film categories in both the Baftas and the Oscars.

Farrell’s film, The Banshees of Inisherin, in which he stars with Dubliner Brendan Gleeson, has been nominated for a raft of gongs on both sides of the Atlantic.

It is expected that any wins will be dedicated to the Irish co-producer of the movie, James Flynn, who died earlier this month at the age of 57.

James Martin, who has Down syndrome and who has starred in the film Ups and Downs, as well as Anna Friel’s TV series Marcella, said he never had any doubts that An Irish Goodbye would be a hit.

“I knew it was funny from the read through. And I quickly realised that the directors, the cast and the crew were special,’’ he said.

James and fellow cast members Seamus O’Hara, Michelle Fairley and Paddy Jenkins have been asked to be on the Baftas’ red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

“I’ll be wearing my conventional black dinner suit at the ceremony, which will be broadcast live on television, but in Los Angeles I will have a surprise in store in the form of a leopard-skin jacket,” said James, who works as a chef in Scalini’s in Belfast and as a barista in Starbucks.

“It’s amazing just how fantastic my colleagues and friends have reacted to the nominations. I won’t be giving up my day jobs, no matter what happens.”

James has also found himself the centre of attention outside work. “I can’t walk down the street without someone asking me if I’m the fella from the films. I love it,” he said.

“For most of my life I’ve been known as Ivan Martin’s son. Now he’s known as James Martin’s father.”

James has barely had time to think about what’s in store at the Oscars on his 31st birthday on Sunday, March 12.

“I know I’ll be staying in Beverly Hills in a house with a swimming pool from March 12 to March 15. You just can’t go over for 15 minutes and come back again.”

James, who was in LA in his youth, brushed off any notion that he will have a speech prepared in the event of a win for An Irish Goodbye. “I don’t need anything like that. If I’m asked to speak, I’ll just talk off the top of my head,” he said.

■ The Baftas kick off tonight on BBC1 at 7pm

*****

Gleeson up for pub gig with James

IT could be the Irish music session to beat all Irish music sessions.

James Martin, star of An Irish Goodbye, is being lined up to form a dream team musical duo with Brendan Gleeson, star of The Banshees of Inisherin, which is also nominated for an Oscar.

Nothing has been finalised yet, but the feelers have gone out to see if the two Irish actors could play together in an Irish pub during the Academy Awards week.

Brendan is an accomplished fiddle and mandolin player who’s been known to sing a song or two. He showed off his musical talents in The Banshees of Inisherin.

James plays the harmonica, and his uncle Damien McCorry, who is flying with his nephew to California, is a guitar and banjo player and a singer.

“The word is that Brendan is very interested in the idea of a session,” said James’ father, Ivan Martin. “Apparently Guinness are very keen to set something up.”

James, meanwhile, said he would be over the moon to take part.

He added: “Absolutely. I would be thrilled to share a stage with someone like Brendan Gleeson.”