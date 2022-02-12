Bailed date rape accused ‘had woman in bedroom’

A MAN accused of raping a woman he met through a dating website has been returned to custody for breaching his bail terms by contacting another woman.

Tyrone man Cathal Patrick Feeney (34) had been freed to an address in Co Londonderry after a lengthy period in custody while accused of a sex attack in March 2020.

But the rape accused is alleged to have breached his bail conditions by contacting another woman and inviting her back to this home — where cops found her partially clothed in a bedroom.

A court previously heard the alleged date rape victim met Feeney through the Plenty of Fish site, two weeks earlier and no issues occurred.

Feeney, of Main Street, Beragh is alleged to have raped the woman following a second date.

He was arrested, charged and refused bail.

Bail was eventually granted with strict conditions including not being in the company of any females. The one exception was contact with his mother and he was to not possess any internet-capable mobile phone.

During a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates’ Court a detective from the PSNI Rape Crime Unit strongly opposed bail due to the nature of the breaches.

He explained that on February 11 shortly after 10.30pm police conducted a bail check at Feeney’s current address, enquiring if a female was present, which he denied.

On entering the property a partially-clothed woman was discovered in the bedroom as well as an internet-capable mobile phone.

Feeney also appeared intoxicated and refused to provide a breath specimen.

A defence solicitor said the breaches were accepted but Feeney “provided a context” claiming his mother left her phone behind after visiting him.

In respect of the female, it was contended, “She had already entered my client’s premises before he returned home that day”.

Throwing out the application, District Judge Steven Keown said the accused had shown he cannot be managed on bail.