Ballymena man accused of stalking woman for more than a year

A man accused of stalking a woman for more than a year has appeared in court.

Ronan Lewis, of Queen Street in Ballymena, is said to have started targeting the alleged victim in July last year.

Legal papers allege the 43-year-old “engaged in a course of conduct that amounted to stalking and in the course of conduct caused the complainant to suffer fear, alarm or substantial distress”.

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 43-year-old confirmed he understood the single charge against him.

A defence solicitor asked for proceedings to be adjourned for two weeks to allow for representations to be made to the prosecution. District Judge Austin Kennedy put the case back until August 31.