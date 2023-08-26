Ballymena man banned from roads after hit and run

A man who knocked down a pedestrian at a zebra crossing in a hit-and-run has been banned from driving for two months.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told police were called to an incident at Braidwater Retail Park just after 5pm on January 20 this year.

A man in his 50s told officers he was walking across a zebra crossing when he was struck by a Nissan Note.

The impact “forced him about six feet forward and he suffered pain in his leg and back as a result of this incident,” a prosecutor told the court on Thursday.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

William Upsall, from Orkney Drive in the town, later pleaded guilty to a single charge of careless driving.

Urging District Judge Nigel Broderick not to ban his client, defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the 45-year-old had recently secured a job as a fast food delivery driver.

Imposing a two-month ban and a £300 fine, however, the judge told the defendant: “It’s a serious matter to knock a pedestrian down at a recognised crossing.”