Ballymoney tragedy: Toddler died at farm just days after second birthday

The toddler who died in a farming incident which has shocked Northern Ireland had celebrated his second birthday just days earlier.

Two-year-old Noah McAleese died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney, Co Antrim, on Friday leaving his family devastated and the community numb.

Little Noah has been described as a “beautiful little angel”, a “gorgeous boy” and a “wee darling” among the thousands of tributes which have since flooded social media.

The toddler, who lost his life five days after his second birthday, was named on Facebook last night by McKiernan’s funeral directors, triggering a deluge of tributes.

McKiernan’s in Kilrea, posted a heart-rending image of Noah at a pumpkin patch with the caption: “We regret to inform you of the tragic passing of Noah Shea McAleese R.I.P. (Ballymoney & Dunloy). Precious son of Johnny and Corrina and adored brother of Cohen.

“Beloved grandson of Seamus and Betty and Kieran and the late Rosemary Cassidy. Adored and never forgotten by the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circle. House private please.

“Funeral arrangements will be updated when they become available.”

Nearby GAA club, Dun Lathaí Cumann Luthchleas Gael, also paid tribute to the infant, adding: “Everyone at Dunloy GA+CC was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news yesterday of the sudden passing of Noah McAleese.

“Noah is the son of our former player Johnny and his wife Corrina. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circles at this very sad time.

“Rest in peace beautiful little angel, thinking of Johnny, Corrina, Cohen & the entire family circle. May God give you strength for the days ahead.”

The little boy died after the incident which was attended by emergency services including the police and the ambulance service who confirmed it was a “farm incident”.

Former Assembly member Mervyn Storey, who knows the family, said: “It’s one of those circumstances where you are left without words. It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.

“None of us can begin to imagine the grief they are going through. But we have to be there for them.

"They are a very close family and I think they will take great strength in the sympathy and support from people. This touched the hearts of everyone in the area.

“I know the granda. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they face the days ahead.”

On Saturday morning the PSNI released a statement on the investigation which said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney.

“Local officers continue to support the family at this difficult time.”

Noah’s heartbroken family has appealed for privacy.