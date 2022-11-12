Ballymoney tragedy: Toddler who died on family farm named as Noah McAleese

THIS is the two-year-old who died in a tragic Co Antrim ‘farming incident’ which has stunned Northern Ireland.

Noah McAleese was named on social media by McKiernan’s Funeral Directors and a Dunloy GAA club as tributes flooded in for the toddler.

The PSNI, Health and Safety Executive and council officials are investigating the death which occurred yesterday at Rosepark Farm in Ballymoney.

McKiernan's Funeral Directors in Kilrea posted a heart-rending image of Noah on Facebook this evening with the caption: "We regret to inform you of the tragic passing of Noah Shea McAleese R.I.P. (Ballymoney & Dunloy). Precious son of Johnny and Corrina and adored brother of Cohen.

"Beloved grandson of Seamus and Betty and Kieran and the late Rosemary Cassidy. Adored and never forgotten by the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circle. House private please.

"Funeral Arrangements will be updated when they become available."

Nearby GAA club Dun Lathaí Cumann Luthchleas Gael also paid tribute to little Noah, adding: "Everyone at Dunloy GA+CC was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news yesterday of the sudden passing of Noah McAleese.

"Noah is the son of our former player Johnny and his wife Corrina. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circles at this very sad time."

The little boy died after the incident which was attended by emergency services including police and the ambulance service who confirmed it was a “farm incident”.

Former assembly member Mervyn Storey, who knows the family, said: “It’s one of those circumstances where you are left without words. It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.

"None of us can began to imagine the grief they are going through. But we have to be there for them. They are a very close family and I think they will take great strength in the sympathy and support from people. This touched the hearts of everyone in the area.

“I know the granda, our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they face the days ahead."

Earlier today the PSNI released an statement on the investigation which said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney.

“Local officers continue to support the family at this difficult time.”

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said it was “an unspeakable loss”.

She said the community had been shaken by the “absolutely terrible tragedy”, adding: "This is an absolutely terrible tragedy which has reverberated throughout the community here as seen by the huge outpouring of grief and support for those affected.

"I know people in Ballymoney will rally around this family and help them in any way they can as they come to terms with this unspeakable loss.”

Noah’s family has appealed for privacy.