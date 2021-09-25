Balmoral Show hailed success despite cattle concern on final day

THE Balmoral Show rounded off a fabulous four days on Saturday after it returned for the first time since 2019.

Visitors were welcomed back to Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event with the traditional competitions and even a royal visit to mark the occasion.

The sheep shearing competition on the final day of Balmoral Show

Olivia Knipe judges some of the sheep for herself, along with dad Andrew and mum Caroline

A show jumping competition on the final day of Balmoral Show

Cody Paul during the Young Handlers Class

The headline event on the fourth day was the final of the Royal Ulster International Shearing Championships but kids also got a turn in the spotlight with young handling competitions for beef cattle, sheep and pigs.

But the last day started with a bit of a bump after several show cattle developed a respiratory illness and were removed from the site near Lisburn.

“After consultation with vets, some exhibitors have taken the decision to take their cattle home,” organisers told the BBC.

“The welfare of all animals at the show is always a top priority.

“This is in line with the show’s protocol.”

Balmoral Show visitors are welcomed by the sound of the Absurdist Pipe Band

Down to business for the Young Handlers Class

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society added there was “no evidence of anything serious and no cause for concern”.

It was the only upset during the event which was visited on Thursday by the Earl and Countess of Wessex as part of a series of engagements across Northern Ireland.

It concluded with a display by the renowned RAF Falcons parachute display team.

The show usually takes place in May but had to be postponed until this month due to the coronavirus restrictions then in place.

Judging was also livestreamed online for those who were unable to make it to the event with operations director Rhonda Geary saying the show had been an overall success.